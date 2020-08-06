Followed by a camera operator, Janice Barrett navigated the winding paths of the Bankhead National Forest in Lawrence County, pointing out poison ivy, a copperhead snake and the 3,000-year-old filmy fern.
Welcome to Wild Wednesday hikes during the time of the coronavirus.
During a typical summer, a line of children, some with parents in tow, would follow Barrett as she told stories about how scientists found fossils of saber-toothed tigers in the forest, how Native Americans used the bluffs for sacred rituals and how endangered species call Bankhead home.
With concerns over the coronavirus halting in-person hikes, Barrett turned to the internet — often viewed by nature lovers as an obstacle to getting people outdoors — to connect children to the wilderness.
“The pandemic has challenged us to a higher level of creativity than ever before,” said Barrett, outreach coordinator with Moulton-based Wild South. “We wanted to keep up our outreach so that people will know some good places to take their kids and how to take care of the place when they get there.”
The past six weeks, Barrett, accompanied by a handful of hikers ranging in age from 5 to 70, explored Brushy Lake, Brushy Creek and Sipsey Fork, Alabama’s only wild and scenic river.
“The locations of our hike videos are places that we take kids and families on our real Wild Wednesday hikes. These are places that are a short hike in, easy to find, with lots of water in which to play and explore, places that families can feel comfortable returning to on their own,” Barrett said.
They caught crawdads, went on scavenger hunts, found slimy salamanders and empty turtle shells, skipped stones and discussed the principles of Leave No Trace.
“Leave no trace is you have to leave nature where it is and pick up trash,” said 5-year-old Noli Fountain.
Wildlife biologist Joseph Jenkins, one of the guest hikers, discussed unique creatures that thrive in the Bankhead National Forest.
“I’ve been researching a few imperiled species on the Sipsey Fork. One being the flattened musk turtle, one of the most endangered species in the United States, and also the Black Warrior water dog,” Jenkins said. “Bankhead National Forest is one of the most pristine places still left in both of their ranges.”
Through the videos, Barrett hopes to encourage families to explore the natural wonders of Bankhead National Forest and Sipsey Wilderness. The 10-to 18-minute videos are available at wildsouth.org.
“Our Wild Wednesday hikes are very popular and serve the purpose of getting kids and families out into some or our wildest places,” Barrett said. “Getting to know a wild place and some of the things that live there deepens our relationship with all of nature, of which we are an integral part.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.