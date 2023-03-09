Two musicians and combat military veterans, who bonded over their service and songs, will share their mix of traditional country, Americana and Southern rock with Decatur.
The War Hippies, consisting of guitarist Scooter (Scott) Brown and violinist Donnie Reis, will play the Princess Theatre on Saturday.
“I hope the audience will respond to the music in a raw and emotional way. It’s a linear story. We share the ups and the downs from our history. There are sad moments and moments when they will be on the edge of their seats,” Reis said.
Since forming in 2022, the War Hippies, who opened for Travis Tritt, has garnered attention. The duo’s debut single “Killin’ It” held the No. 1 spot on the Top 40 chart and the self-titled album reached No. 8 on the iTunes Country chart.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for premium seats and $20 for general admission. Available at princesstheatre.org.
One-on-One with Donnie Reiss
How did the War Hippies form? In 2021, Scott put a message out about supporting veteran-owned businesses. I invited him over because I am a veteran and I own a recording studio in Nashville. We went down to a show in Alabama and on the way back, he told me he had an idea for a duo called the War Hippies, but he needed to form it with another combat veteran. He said, “What do you think?” I said, “I think that sounds awesome, let’s give it a whirl.”
When did you realize y’all had a musical connection? The first time we played together. We never heard each other play before. About all we know about each other was the fact we were veterans in the music industry. He asked me to do a charity event with him. When I asked him what we were going to play, he said, “I don’t know.” I said, “Do you have a key signature or anything?” He said, “No, I think I’m just going to wing it.” I said, “OK, I like your style.” We played three or four songs and got a 2½-minute standing ovation. When our wives came backstage, they were like, “What was that?” That’s when we knew there was something special.
Why do you think you connected so easily? A combination of our musical styles and background. We both come from the same type of beginnings. We are both from normal, blue-collar families and we both have served our country. He was in the Marine Corps and I was in the Army. Musically, we mesh incredibly. It’s almost like we were destined to do this.
When did you start playing the violin? At 10 years old. After the orchestra came to my elementary school, I begged my parents for a violin. This was a commitment I don’t think anyone thought I would keep up. After a year of begging, my dad said, “Give me your word you’ll learn how to play it.” I took that thing to the bathroom with me for the next 10 years.
What was it about the violin that appealed to you? It just fascinated me. I remember when I first got it, I opened up the case and I can still remember smelling the wood and the rosin for the first time and just being intoxicated by it.
When did you decide to enlist in the Army? In 2001 after the towers went down. I gave my music scholarship back to Miami University in Ohio so that I could serve my country. Both my uncles were in the Marines, my great-uncle landed on the beaches of Normandy and my grandpa was a Marine as well. I had a lot of military influence in my family. Serving had always been an option, but 9/11 is really what made it happen. I served with the 1st Infantry Division, combat engineer battalion, and deployed to Iraq in February 2004.
Describe the songwriting process. It is very collaborative. Anything new, we write together. We both also have extensive catalogs. We go through and listen to our existing songs, write new songs and rerecord old songs and put a new spin on them. The chemistry with us is pretty incredible. We wrote “The Hangman” in about 25 minutes. It just kind of fell out of the sky.
What do you think people connect with in your music? I think what they really like is the authenticity of what we sound like. It’s mainstream music, but it’s different and a different approach. I also think they like the authenticity of the way we deliver it and the authenticity that Scott and I have lived a real life. That’s very relatable to people.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.