Over the past two-and-a-half months, Susan Thompson has spent hours upon hours studying the script of “Hello, Dolly!” and the character of Dolly Levi.
“I have probably studied this script more than any other. This role scares me to death of all the roles I’ve done,” said Thompson, who started acting in high school four decades ago.
On Friday at 7 p.m., the curtain at the Princess Theatre will rise on Dream Weavers’ production of “Hello, Dolly!” starring Thompson as Dolly Levi — the role made famous by legends Barbra Streisand and Carol Channing. Additional performances are Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Based on Thornton Wilder’s “The Matchmaker,” the 1964 Broadway musical starring Channing won 10 Tony Awards. Spurred by the musical’s success on Broadway, producers brought the tale of the adventurous matchmaker Dolly Levi, played by Streisand, to the screen.
“I’ve very aware of the Barbra Streisand version. There are some things that are just so iconic about her portrayal,” Thompson said. “I’m trying to be diligent in understanding Dolly’s motivation. Everything she says has the possibility of having two different results. Then there is the tempo. So much of what she says and does is funny because of the timing. I’m very excited for this role, but it definitely has been a challenge.”
Playing opposite Thompson is Phil Parker as Horace Vandergelder.
“To have Susan and Phil in these lead roles is amazing. They are perfect for this,” director Lauren Cantrell said.
The announcement of Parker as Vandergelder delighted Thompson.
“I have longed to be in a show with Phil Parker for a long time. When I found out he was going to be playing Horace, I felt like a kid at Christmas,” Thompson said.
Parker, unlike most of the cast, was unfamiliar with the classic musical.
“I didn’t know the show other than the ‘Hello, Dolly’ song. I watched the 2017 musical to get an idea of the passing. I watched the movie late in the game at my wife’s suggestion to get an idea of Horace’s character development,” said Parker, who described his character as “a misogynistic, cranky old man who feels like he needs a woman to keep the house clean.”
Along with the popular “Hello, Dolly” song, the musical numbers include “Call on Dolly,” “I Put My Hand In,” “It Takes a Woman,” “Put on Your Sunday Clothes,” “Ribbons Down My Back,” “Motherhood March,” “Before the Parade Passes By” and “Penny in My Pocket.”
Thompson and Parker will share the stage with Ashleigh Vickery as Ernestina, Rayce Cleghorn as Ambrose Kemper, Carolina Riddle as Ermengarde, Charlie Gonzalez as Cornelius Hack, EA Gonzalez as Irene Molloy, Joe Dobbs as Barnaby Tucker, Tahauny Cleghorn as Minnie Fay and an all-star cast.
“When we announced the cast for this show, people started talking about how this cast is stacked. And it is. There are a lot of people in the cast who are on the professional level. The dancing ensemble is made of people who usually play leads,” Cantrell said.
That level of talent allowed Cantrell and Cleghorn, her assistant director and assistant choreographer, to create challenging dance numbers.
“I love the choreography in the show and the dancing opportunities,” Cantrell, who saw Channing play Dolly on Broadway in the 1990s, said. “The dancing is hard. It’s athletic, but it’s also a lot of fun.”
Cantrell put her own spin on the choreography while also keeping iconic moments, such as the cakewalk and the barrel turns during the restaurant scene.
“Every time I think of the show, I think of the waiters during the barrel turns. ‘The Waiters’ Gallop’ is one of those moments you don’t mess with,” Cantrell said.
Parker, a self-described non-dancer, also performs a soft-shoe number with Thompson and joins a kick line.
“I’m expected to do it poorly, so that helps,” Parker said.
One of Cantrell’s favorite moments occurs in a dance number, which ends with the guys and girls in opposite circles.
“I wanted it to look like a carousel. The costumes are so brightly colored. The whole end of the number is just so charming. It’s very pretty,” Cantrell said.
While Dream Weavers rented most of the costumes, Karen Stacy and Pat Smithson created the outfits for Thompson and Doug Maze crafted her hats.
Tickets to “Hello, Dolly!” cost $15-18 and are available at princesstheatre.org.
“This is one you can’t miss. It’s is a classic. It’s hilarious. It’s charming and will make you feel really good,” Cantrell said.
