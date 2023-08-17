In 1937, at the age of 5, Heinz Stern escaped Germany with his Jewish family for America and found a home in Opelika, Alabama. For the next 60 years, Stern searched for other relatives who survived the Holocaust.
The story of acceptance, love and survival will come to life when the touring company of the musical “We’ll Meet Again” stops at the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur on Sept. 6.
“This is a massively patriotic piece,” director Richard Rose said. “It really shows America at its very, very best at a time when we really stepped up to make the world a better place. The show was more effective than we all believed it would be when we were working on it.”
Work on the original musical began more than a decade ago when playwright Jim Harris, who set out to do a World War II piece, learned about the story of Heinz Stern, who went by Henry.
“Jim met with Henry while Henry was still alive and interviewed him. Henry’s story became the foundation of the musical for ‘We’ll Meet Again,’” Rose said.
To ensure the musical’s accuracy, Harris hired a Holocaust historian, traveled to Germany, researched the Stern family at World War II archives and, with orchestrator Mark Hayes, sifted through songs from the 1930s and '40s.
“Jim and Mark probably listened to every song written from the early 1930s through the end of WWII. They found great music from that era that has kind of disappeared, music that was popular then and has remained popular, a couple of Jewish songs and several German songs,” Rose said.
Featured songs include “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “I’ll Be Seeing You,” “Juke Box Saturday Night,” “Hava Nagila” and more.
The Barter Theatre in Virginia featured “We’ll Meet Again” at two of its playwrighting festivals.
“Both times, it was the most attended of any of the shows that we did stage readings of in our 20-year history. The audience was very excited about it,” said Rose, Barter Theatre’s artistic director.
After COVID delayed the world premiere of “We’ll Meet Again” at Barter Theatre in 2020, the musical debuted at the historic Savannah Theater in Savannah, Georgia, in the fall of 2022.
“In Savannah, about 60% of the audience was under 40, which was a big surprise to us. We knew the Jewish population would turn out, we knew the older population would turn out, but we weren’t expecting the younger population to turn out like they did,” Rose said.
The musical then traveled to the Opelika Performing Arts Center.
“The audience went nuts for it. It was the largest paid attendance show in the history of the Opelika Performing Arts Center,” Rose said.
The musical went from its world premiere to having a Southern tour with stops in Decatur, Florence, Auburn, Mountain Brook, Athens, Georgia, and more, thanks to Auburn University basketball head coach Bruce Pearl, who saw the Opelika performance with his wife.
“Coach Pearl approached Jim after the show. He has been our best cheerleader and best supporter financially to make sure this tour happened,” Rose said.
The show’s message of patriotism, acceptance and unity led Pearl to ensure others would see the production.
“We want as many people to experience this production as possible so that others can laugh and cry and be moved and inspired by the music, the story, and the dancing, just like Brandy and I were,” Pearl said.
Along with entertaining audiences, the show addresses issues currently faced by society.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitic incidents in the United States rose to 3,697 in 2022 — an increase of 36% over 2021. A 2020 study commissioned by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany found that 11% of respondents believe Jews caused the Holocaust and more than 1 in 10 adults under 40 did not recall having heard about the Holocaust.
“The beauty of this story is, while it is a WWII piece, it really feels very current. This show addresses a lot of things that need to be addressed in modern society in a very entertaining way and a very moving way and a very positive way,” Rose said.
Another issue the show addresses is the lack of patriotism in today’s society.
According to a Gallup poll conducted this year, 39% of U.S. adults surveyed felt “extremely proud” to be American, a decrease from 70% in 2004.
“Our hope in creating this show is to capture the essence of what America has meant to the world in our best moments,” Harris said.
Tickets to the 7 p.m. show cost $35 for premium seats, $30 for general admission and $25 for upper balcony. Tickets are available at princesstheatre.org.
