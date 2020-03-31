The Carnegie Visual Arts Center announced the winners of the juried Embracing Art show, which opened today as the center's first web exhibit, due to threats of the coronavirus.
Winners of the exhibit, which features painting, sculptures and photographs by professional and amateur artists in north Alabama and southern Tennessee, are "New Visions" by Olivia Gonzalez, first; "Home Base" by Moses Pressnell, second; "Grand Staircase, St. Pancras, London" by Arne Cruell, third; and "Fearfully and Wonderfully Made" by Hannah Busing, director's choice.
Honorable mention went to "Nance in Her Wedding Dress" by Gary Anderson, "Red Fenders" by Sherman Barnes, "Gin Fizz" by Ana Berry, "Something in the Freud Section Caught My Eye" by Kimberley A. Brown, "Abandoned Dreams" by Margaret Dukeman, "Liberty" by Daria Hammond, "Wolf in Sheep's Clothing" by Daniel Lee and "Sipsey Reflections" by Cynthia Volin.
To view the creations, visit carnegiearts.org.
