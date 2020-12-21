The superhero sequel "Wonder Woman 1984" has earned an estimated $38.5 million in ticket sales from international theaters, Warner Bros. said Sunday. The film starring Gal Gadot started its rollout abroad last week, opening in 32 markets including China and playing on upwards of 30,000 screens. The studio said admissions totaled over 6 million and that the largely positive reviews bode well for its future.
'Wonder Woman 1984' grabs $38.5 million overseas
- By Lindsey Bahr The Associated Press
