Faces Around North Alabama: Know someone with an interesting or compelling story? Nominate them for Faces Around North Alabama by emailing cgodbey@decaturdaily.com.
For 12-time motorcycle national champion Dillon Atkins, the race track served as his home, office and school for 13 years. Speeding around the dirt and paved circuits, he learned about perseverance, fortitude and determination — lessons he now employs as a pipe welder with Decatur-based M&D Mechanical Contractors.
“I like to be challenged. Something about racing, as well as about welding, is that you have to prove yourself every time. You’re not as good as your last race or your last weld, you’re only as good as the next one coming,” the 26-year-old Huntsville native said. ”Every time you go on the track or every time you run a bead, you have to try the hardest you can to make it the best one you’ve ever done.”
Eight years ago, at the age of 18, after winning 12 national championships, topping out at a speed of 187 mph and breaking nine bones, Atkins’ professional career ended when, during his final race, he broke his radius, ulna and wrist and injured his metacarpal tendon.
The doctors gave Atkins two options. He could opt for surgery to fuse his wrist in place, which would allow him to race but restrict movement in his arm. Or he could bypass the surgery, retain full movement of his arm, but not race.
“It was a hard decision, but I decided to give up racing. The racers and, as odd as this sounds, the motorcycle were like family members. When you’re racing, it’s just you and the motorcycle. You find yourself talking to the bike a lot. ‘Come on, we’ve got this, a little longer,’” Atkins said. “I really felt lost when I stopped. I was a racer, that’s what I did. When that went away, I struggled with who I was.”
With guidance from his father, who told him, “You have something very rare, you have a second chance at life, you get to do what you want to do,” and his cousins, who worked as a pipe fitter and pipe welder, Atkins decided to pursue a career in pipe welding.
“When I enrolled in classes, it was like my first race when I was 5. I didn’t want to do it and I was scared to death. What if I fail miserably? What if I can’t do it? Something I was taught in racing, though, was you may fail, but it’s more important to fail while trying than not to try at all. Not trying is the real failure,” Atkins said.
Atkins, who still rides occasionally, talked about his introduction to riding, love of racing and persistence in becoming a welder.
What is your first memory of riding a motorcycle? My dad rode when I was young. I remember being really little, so little I couldn’t touch the foot pedals, but I got to sit on the tank and hold onto the handle bars while we did wheelies.
Do you remember your first race? I was 5 and scared to death. The idea of racing sounded like fun, but on race day I didn’t want to do it. I was scared, but I did it. My dad held the bike up at the start because I was too little to touch the ground. I don’t remember anything after the gate dropped. I do remember when I got off the track, I told my dad I wanted to do this for the rest of my life.
How did you decide to pursue pipe welding? My cousin Wade sent my dad a photo of his check. He was a pipe fitter. I learned real quick that wasn’t for me, though, because it involved math. I learned, though, that there were pipe welders. I like seeing progress and things getting done, so I thought that might be a good fit. I enrolled in Tennessee College of Applied Tech and once I started doing it, I liked it more and more.
What happened after earning your certificate? When I got out of school, I was sending out 100 applications a day all over the world for three months. I finally heard back from a company in Decatur, but I busted out on my weld test. I remember thinking, this isn’t for me, I can’t do this. At the same time, I thought of people like Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Steve Jobs. They didn’t accomplish what they accomplished by giving up. When something did not go their way, they used it as fuel and tried harder. I drove home, took a ride on my bike and then came back home and started welding. Wade got me scrap pipe and brought one of his friends over to show me how to weld better. I would spend up to 10 hours a day welding.
How did you end up at M&D Mechanical? I heard they were hiring and sent in my application. The next morning I did my weld tests and passed them all. It has been the best experience. They have given me so many opportunities and helped me grow as a welder. I still wonder sometimes whether I made the right decision when I quit racing, but I think I did. I love what I do now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.