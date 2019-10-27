For nature lovers, leaf color prognosticators and biologists, the season of “wait-and-see” has begun.
“There’s not much color yet,” said Teresa Adams, supervisory ranger at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.
Whether the maple, sassafras, poplar and sweetgum trees shed their summer greens for brilliant yellows, oranges and reds all comes down to science. Too much rain, a prolonged drought, hotter than normal temperatures or an early freeze could threaten the fall color.
“When there is extreme dryness in the form of a drought, the leaves may drop before all of the chlorophyll is retrieved. This results in a duller fall foliage. So, the trees may soon tell us how stressed they were this season,” said Sara Cline, associate professor of biology at Athens State University.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, a succession of warm sunny days and cool, crisp nights, plus moisture in the soil, adds to the brilliance of the colors. In September, the area received .27 inches of rain — 3.45 inches below average — and registered an average high of 94 — the highest since 1931.
Across the country, the fall color season, which typically lasts from the third week in October to mid-November in north Alabama, is running behind schedule. Perhaps the milder temperatures and the 2.48 inches of rain the area received in the first 24 days of October will salvage the season.
“The drought caused many trees to drop their leaves weeks ago, but there are still lots of green leaves this late in October because of the historically high temperatures,” said Janice Barrett, Alabama outreach and education coordinator for Wild South.
For cheap leaf-peeping adventures, head to the forests, creeks and tree-lined paths of Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties.
Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge
Where: Morgan County
Cost: Free
With four decades of experience at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, supervisory ranger Teresa Adams knows the ins and outs of what many call the “hidden gem” of Decatur.
For a fall adventure, Adams recommended exploring Truck Trail road bordered by stately hickory and oak trees along the Tennessee River. The trail is accessible at the end of Old River Road Southeast. While the majority of refuge roads are closed to car traffic, hikers and bicyclists can still access the paths.
Other recommended hikes:
Observation Trail: At the Visitor Center, south of Alabama 67, follow the trail to the wildlife observation building, which overlooks the pond where waterfowl and wading birds gather. Keep an eye out for the sandhill cranes and the endangered whooping crane, which started wintering in north Alabama in 2004.
Atkeson Cypress Trail: The ½-mile trail accessible at the visitor center snakes through a cypress swamp and wooded area.
Flint Creek Trail: With a canopy of maples, poplars and sweetgums, the 1½-mile Flint Creek Trail north of Alabama 67 offers a prime viewing spot for chipmunks, squirrels, woodpeckers, wrens, northern cardinals and warblers.
For more trail recommendations, stop by the visitor center for a hiking and biking brochure.
Bankhead National Forest
Where: Lawrence County
Cost: $3 per car at Brushy Lake and Sispey recreation areas
On a recent drive through Bankhead National Forest, Janice Barrett navigated the winding roads bordered by hickories, maples and oaks in search of a sign of fall.
“The bright sun shone through the dry air and the reds of sumac, sourwood, black gum, dogwood and red maple trees lit up like fire against the deep green of oaks and pines. The leaves of tall, mature hickories captured the sunlight and released it in a brilliant yellow radiance,” Barrett said.
To see the colors firsthand, Barrett recommended heading to the Brushy Lake Recreation Area on Mount Olive Road and the Sispey Recreation Area on Lawrence County 6.
Brushy Lake Trail, less than 2 miles round trip, features a paved trail which individuals in wheelchairs and parents pushing strollers can use. The trail, a prime spot for bird-watching, offers a front-row seat to the fall colors and wildlife of north Alabama. The ½-mile Sipsey Trail winds along a lake and offers views of the bluffs and creek.
“In a forest, beauty truly is the pathway to deeper knowledge and awareness,” Barrett said. “When we seek the colors of fall, we are led to identify the trees and are smitten with the realization of the amazing variety and diversity in our Alabama native forests.”
For more trail recommendations, visit the Wild South office, 552 Lawrence St., Moulton.
Wonders of the water
Where: Morgan, Limestone, Lawrence and Walker counties
Cost: Free
Going by the moniker “Southern Paddler” on Facebook, Decatur’s Dan Truitt explores the wonders of north Alabama’s nature by kayak.
“There are several area waterways to explore even through the fall months. Most will be self-shuttle, meaning you put yourself in and either have another vehicle waiting at your destination or you simply paddle back to where you started, but they all have public access,” Truitt said. “All of these are very scenic and offer wildlife and fishing.”
Kayakers and canoes should be mindful of the water level of creeks and rivers, which could be low due to the lack of rain in September.
In Morgan County, Truitt recommended Flint Creek, accessible at the U.S. 31 boat ramp near Hartselle, at Osprey Point on Alabama 67, off Old River Road or Bethel Road, and Cotaco Creek, accessible at the board ramp on Sharp Ford Road in Somerville.
In Limestone County, Limestone Bay, accessible off Arrowhead Landing Ramp in Mooresville, offers views of birds, including geese and the occasional bald eagle, and deer in the late fall. Also explore the Alabama portion of the Elk River, which winds 22 miles from Veto, Tennessee, at the state line to Elk River Mills Road in Athens.
Aided by the Elk River’s downstream current, kayakers and canoers can relax and enjoy the scenery along the Limestone County waterway. For uninterrupted views of the tree line, paddle the 10-mile section from Veto to Easter Ferry Road.
Other recommendations include the Tennessee River from Lake Guntersville to Wheeler Lake, Sipsey River and Brushy Creek in Bankhead Forest, the Sipsey Fork River in Walker County and the Flint River in Madison County.
