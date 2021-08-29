By Norris Johnston Morgan County Master Gardener, new Nov. 8, 2020

Johnston 

Spring is the time for planting. This provides time for maturity prior to the hot and dry summers of north Alabama. While the cool temperatures of spring signal the time for planting, the cool temperatures of fall can represent a time for harvesting. In fact, some vegetables will survive the lighter frosts of October and continue to bear into November and beyond.

— Norris Johnston is a member of the Morgan County Master Gardeners Association. Members write columns periodically with gardening tips. morgancountymastergardeners@gmail.com

