Dr. Timothy Ramos never knows what to expect.
He has seen volunteers pretend to speed-milk cows, swim like goldfish and perform the Riverdance. Once, he even watched a man act out giving birth.
“I lost it during that one. I was laughing so hard I had to step away from the mike,” Ramos said.
A Decatur-based chiropractor and counselor who moonlights as a comedic hypnotist and performs under the stage name the Fantastic Hypnotist, Ramos will bring his show to the Princess Theatre on Tuesday. Tickets to the 7 p.m. performance cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.
“I have 100 or so skits to pull from, but, a lot of time, I’ll make them up on the spot. I adapt. I like to see how much the volunteers will do while still keeping the show clean and family friendly,” Ramos said.
To hear Ramos tell it, he stumbled into comedic hypnosis performances accidentally.
“I started studying hypnosis when I was 19 in my abnormal psychology class. I would do it here and there, but just to show off. I never planned to do it professionally. I decided to try it after I met Richard Barker, who goes by the name The Incredible Hypnotist. From there it just snowballed,” Ramos said.
Since Ramos started performing three years ago, he has taken the stage in Las Vegas, in front of a 4,000-member audience at Auburn University, at schools across the South, including Jacksonville State, Furman University and Sewanee, and across the country, from Georgia to Colorado.
Ramos begins each performance by explaining what hypnosis is and what it isn’t. Then he conducts suggestibility exercises, asking audience members to clasp their hands together, extend their index fingers and imagine their fingers being pulled together.
“I pump the volunteers up. I tell them I want them to be the star of the show and to let their personalities shine. I tell them if they don’t perform, they’ll be asked to leave. At the school shows, especially, the worst thing that could happen is for them to leave the stage. They want to be in the show,” Ramos said.
Ramos’s wife, Tanya Ramos, serves as his assistant.
“Sometimes there are people in the audience that are going in and out while Tim is working with the volunteers on stage and he will pull them up. You never know what is going to happen,” Tanya Ramos said.
The shows have featured volunteers performing pirate dances, playing air drums and trying to get away from an Easter bunny that bites.
“I’ve had people who were wonderful on stage tell their friends at the end of the show that they didn’t get hypnotized. Luckily, their friends usually have videos of it. In most cases, the ones who are the stars of the show don’t remember anything even though I don’t purposefully induce amnesia,” Ramos said.
While some people may not remember being hypnotized, Ramos said volunteers always are in complete control of their actions.
“One of the biggest misconceptions of hypnosis is that you can make people do anything. You can’t make anyone do anything. It’s not mind control. Now, when you are watching from the audience, you may wonder how this is happening. It’s because I have them pumped up to do it. But they are never out of control. They can always say no,” Ramos said.
Ramos’s comedic hypnosis routine stemmed from his use of hypnotherapy in counseling. While Ramos practiced Gestalt therapy, which incorporates elements of hypnosis, since he opened Ramos Chiropractic 25 years ago, he started hypnotherapy four years ago.
“A mom brought her teenage daughter, who was having four anxiety attacks a week, into see me. While I was talking with her, she went into a panic attack and I couldn’t shut it off, which I can usually do. I asked the mother if I could use hypnosis on her and it worked,” Ramos said. “All of this started just by trying to help one girl.”
Unlike for entertainment, hypnosis used for clinical work concentrates on helping people overcome barriers, such as a fear of heights, claustrophobia, inability to sleep and a fear of public speaking.
“I love performing and making people laugh for an hour, but I really love the clinical side and being able to impact someone’s life,” Ramos said.
