Hartselle’s DayStar Church will hand out boxes of food to individuals in need Tuesday as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program.
Each box contains items, such as pre-cooked chicken or pork, dairy products, fruit and vegetables. The boxes are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Families do not need to show proof of need or identification.
The program, funded by the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program, allows the USDA to buy from farmers across the country and distribute the items to food banks, families and organizations. The program ensures that food does not go to waste.
Daystar Church, 1010 Nance Ford Road in Hartselle, will hand out boxes from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 16 and June 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.