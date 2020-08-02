After pulling on the white jump suit, which covered her “Love Your Honey” T-shirt, slipping her hands into nitrile gloves — the type doctors use — and covering her face with a mesh hood, Penny Roy walked through the 95-degree heat to hives containing thousands of bees.
“It’s a hot, sticky, expensive, sometimes stingy, and hard hobby, but I love it,” the fourth-grade science teacher at Hartselle's Barkley Bridge Elementary School said.
Three years ago, Roy joined the thousands of professional and amateur apiarists who swarm to beekeeping each year. The United States Department of Agriculture estimates between 140,000 and 200,000 people practice beekeeping.
And that number continues to grow.
“Over the past four years, I have seen a great amount of interest in beekeeping,” said Allyson Shabel, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System agent and beekeeper. “Many younger people, both men and women, are getting started. I even know a few middle and high schoolers that have hives, as well as college students.”
North Alabama’s beekeepers include doctors, engineers, students, scientists, police officers and teachers. The reasons people start beekeeping vary — from helping to save the honeybees to enjoying the novelty of the activity to wanting to produce honey.
For Roy, a desire to help quell her husband’s allergies and an offer of free equipment, nudged her into beekeeping. The journey started while attending an educational workshop led by beekeepers.
“My husband was having a lot of trouble with allergies, so I asked if they gave any stock to the idea that honey helps allergies. The man simply said, ‘Every night before I go to bed, I drink a concoction of honey and apple cider vinegar,’” Roy said. “My husband has been drinking that same concoction ever since.”
A year after the workshop, the mother of a student offered Roy beekeeping equipment — a five-gallon honey extractor; hives, where the bees live; frames; and supers, where the bees gather nectar — to Roy.
“She had bought all the equipment, enough for four hives, and the bees had absconded. They just left. She was through with it and thought I’d be interested in it since I teach science. I was,” Roy said.
With four ponds and a field of clover, Roy’s Danville farm served as an ideal site for keeping bees. To prepare, she took classes, read books, joined a Women in Beekeeping Facebook page, found a female mentor and bought a high-end beekeeping suit.
“I call this my suit of armor,” Roy said, holding out the white suit tinged with brown. “I told myself, if I’m going to do this, I’m going to enjoy it and I did not want to get more stings than necessary. That’s why I invested in a $250 suit, which is fairly expensive. I’ve never been stung through it, but that doesn’t mean I’ve never been stung.”
She started with two hives. For the first two years, she concentrated on keeping them alive — protecting them from small hive beetle and mites and ensuring they ate enough and got enough sun. She learned how the nectar from different flowers can impact the honey’s color and taste, how bees create wax from their underside and how smoke can mask the smell of pheromones and keep the bees calm.
“Bees are amazing creatures,” said Shabel, who started beekeeping four years ago. “The more I learned about them, the more I wanted to learn.”
Like how bees are the only insects that produce food that humans eat, how a queen can lay up to 2,500 eggs a day and how all the worker bees are female.
“All of the scouts and guards are female. If I accidentally kill one and they sting me, I see them as like sisters taking care of each other,” Roy said. “The only purpose of a drone is to mate with a queen. They hang out and eat while the female bees work. In the winter, sometimes the females will kick the drones out of the hive because they are no longer useful.”
For her students, Roy, who now tends eight hives, created boxes holding a queen, a drone and a worker bee.
“Being a science teacher, I feel like beekeeping is part of my DNA. I love the science behind it and I love learning. I’m learning more and more every year,” the 58-year-old Roy said.
Nature's pollinators
Like Roy and Shabel, Norma Rawlings, who started beekeeping five years ago as a way to get her newly planted fruit and nut trees to produce, enjoys learning about the bees.
“I have gained so much knowledge from that first day. I study the hive as a whole and each individual bee in a colony,” said the 63-year-old Hillsboro woman. “I have been enjoying learning so much about them that I am in a Master Beekeeping course.”
That is a major turnaround for Rawlings, who, five years ago, feared bees. But, in order for her trees to produce fruit, she needed the insects.
“I came across a new friend, who had mentioned that he was a beekeeper. I was invited to his home and was placed in the center of his apiary. It was a lot of bees. My fear fled and before I knew it, I had my first hive,” Rawlings said. “They are like those potato chips; you know you can’t just have one. At this time, I have six hives.”
As the vice president of the Tennessee Valley Beekeepers Association and a counselor for North Alabama Young Beekeepers Association, Rawlings makes appearances at schools and fairs to teach the community about honeybees.
Threats to bees
In the past 20 years, the honeybee population, which pollinates two-thirds of the world’s crops, plummeted due to habitat degradation, the use of pesticides and the threat of parasites and pests.
“Things have really changed since 1972,” said 79-year-old Lionel Evans, of Athens, who started beekeeping 48 years ago. “Then we did not have many things to be worried about in beekeeping. Times have changed and now it is very hard to keep bees alive.”
To stress the importance of honeybees, Evans, a second-generation beekeeper, teaches workshops to FFA teachers and distributes “The Beeman,” a children’s book about honeybees, to Limestone County schools. For his outreach efforts, in 2016, the Alabama Beekeepers Association named Evans the Beekeeper of the Year.
“My dad was a beekeeper while I was growing up. I never helped with the bees since I did not have a veil. I really like the bees and felt they were really smart,” Evans, a retired pipefitter, said. “I bought my first hive in 1972 from a friend.”
As for enjoying the honey, Evans drinks a mixture of honey, apple cider vinegar and cinnamon powder. Roy prefers peanut butter and honey sandwiches and honey caramel.
“I would like to move only to honey, because I think sugar is a big part of our country’s obesity problem. I tried, but I don’t care for it so much in my coffee,” Roy said.
Along with eating honey, Roy uses the product to create lip balms, soaps and anti-itch remedies.
“They are my go-to Christmas gifts now. Family and friends will get a jar of honey and another item, like soap,” Roy said. “I never imagined I would enjoy this as much as I do. I feel like when I retire, this will be a great thing to throw myself into.”
