A symphony of hammers, saws and nail guns echoed through the Southwest Decatur neighborhood under the cool morning sun. As the clock ticked to 9:30 a.m., the women paused their work sawing beams and hammering wood.
As the Habitat for Humanity organizers read the names of the volunteer teams of women — High Heels to Hammers, Construction Cuties and more — the cheers of one woman sounded above the crowd.
Meet Carol Malone, the next Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County homeowner.
During the first day of building her home, the smile on Malone’s face only faded when talk turned to her daughter.
“Carol is getting to achieve a dream of home ownership and fulfill the promise she made to her daughter,” said Lydia Beck, homeowner services coordinator with Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County.
Eleven years ago, Malone’s 33-year-old daughter, a mother of three, was murdered. Malone, who was living in Ohio after retiring and considering returning to school, gained custody of her grandchildren. She promised her daughter she would give them a safe and loving home.
“I am thankful for everyone here. Because of Habitat for Humanity, I am able to live out my dream,” Malone said.
Responsibility for granting that dream rests partially with the eight teams of women who fundraised for the project and will volunteer on the build.
Construction on Malone’s home coincided with Habitat for Humanity International’s annual Women Build Week aimed at empowering and educating women.
For the second year, Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County encouraged women to form teams and fundraise. Combined, the eight 10-member teams raised $35,000, said Landis Griffin, executive director of the Morgan County chapter.
The top team, High Heels to Hammers headed by Teri Harriman, was awarded the opportunity of lifting the first wall of Malone’s house into place on March 11.
“I like that Habitat teaches homeowners how to be homeowners,” said Harriman, a member of Habitat’s family selection committee. “I love how the homeowners are blessed and given a safe, beautiful place to live. All of these homeowners are so deserving.
Along with Harriman, the High Heels to Hammers team — a name created by Harriman’s son because Harriman usually wears heels — included Rajane Johnson, Mary Springer, Lisa Jones, Earlene Clark, Kay Saint, Ashley Dawes, Evonna Sharp, Theresa Glasscock and Jame Hendricks.
After erecting the wall, volunteers penned messages of encouragement and hope to Malone on the wood. The messages included "Blessings of love, happiness, prosperity, health and healing," "May God cover this home and family with great health and protection," and "If the Lord builds the house, nobody can tear it down."
Also on site was the Construction Cuties team captained by Pam Garland, who started volunteering with Habitat for Humanity four years ago.
“I sell real estate and believe everyone who desires a home should be able to get one, no matter of their circumstances,” Garland said. “Volunteering with this organization and getting to know these families makes me want to be a better person. People like Carol are such an inspiration.”
The recipients of the 96 completed Habitat for Humanity homes in Morgan County also include single parents working two jobs, senior citizens on a fixed income, couples earning minimum wage and families with children with special needs.
The homes cost $100,000, an increase from the $75,000 from before the pandemic, but a decrease from the peak of $115,000, Griffin said.
The structures, which take three months to build, are not gifts, they are earned, officials said. To receive a home, individuals must complete monthly budget classes, homeowner education courses and up to 400 volunteer hours at a build site, at the Habitat ReStore or another nonprofit. They also agree to a monthly 30-year, no-interest mortgage.
The Morgan County chapter, which builds four homes a year, plans to dedicate the 97th home belonging to Malone in late June or early July. Work on the 98th home will begin in April. And, in the fall, the chapter will begin and complete the 99th and 100th homes in Morgan County.
Along with High Heels to Hammers and Construction Cuties, the women’s teams included 3M Dream Makers, Nail’d It, SP&J Chicks Gone Construction, Stud Finders, Under Construction and Builder Babes.
For information on how to volunteer or apply for a home, visit morganhabitat.org.
