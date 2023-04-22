With dragon boats, Taiko drums and Native American dances, upcoming events across north Alabama will captivate tens of thousands of festivalgoers.
Get ready to celebrate at these mostly free festivals set to entertain, educate, amuse and exercise the mind, body and soul.
St. Ann Seafood Fiesta
Cost: Varies
When: April 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Saint Ann Catholic School, 3910 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur
Indulge in Cajun-inspired seafood offerings and authentic Mexican dishes during the St. Ann Seafood Fiesta. Dishes include seafood gumbo, fried fish, red beans and rice, tamales, tacos, shrimp pasta salad, chicken quesadilla and more.
The festival also will include a car show and music by The Cadillacs.
Decatur Park Concerts
Cost: Free
When: Mondays in April and May
Where: Founders Park
The River City’s outdoor concert series will continue on Monday with the Americana roots sound of the Tosha Hill Band. Other acts slated to perform are the rhythm, blues, rock and soul group Unique Live Band on May 1, the country duo The Beasley Brothers on May 8, the jazz combo the Remnants on May 15 and Reginald Jackson and Friends on May 22.
The music will begin at 6 p.m. each week. Food trucks will be on site. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic supper.
The two-part concert series will continue in the fall with concerts every Monday from Sept. 11 to Oct. 16.
Free outdoor concerts also will entertain crowds in downtown Athens. The Athens Main Street Merchants Alley Happy Hour Music Series will take place every Friday night at 5:30 p.m. through June 30. Featured performers are Tyler AK on Friday, Crosby Cash on Friday, The Drive-In Mondays on May 5, Drew Clemons on May 12, Josh Taylor on May 19, Redstone Avenue on May 26, Gabe on June 2, Scott & Kristi Nix on June 9, Zami Mare & Byrd on June 16, The Silver Silos on June 23 and Brad Mallette on June 30.
Daikin Festival
Cost: Free
When: May 5, 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: Point Mallard Park
Wear a happi coat, dance the Tanko Bushi and feast on yakisoba at the Daikin Festival. This marks the first time the festival, which features traditional Japanese music, food, dance, clothes and performances by the Daikin Taiko drummers, will take since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.
Organizers expect more than 20,000 people to attend and said guests should leave their money at home.
Everything, from the food to the live music to the Japanese calligraphy to the limited happi coats are free.
While eating yakisoba — a Japanese street dish made of stir-fried noodles, cabbage, carrots and beef — is a must-do, other food options, such as jambalaya, hamburgers, hot dogs and barbecue sandwiches, will be available.
The evening will culminate with a firework show.
Relay for Life of Morgan County
Cost: Free
When: May 5, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Decatur
American Idol contestant Brandon Elder will perform during Relay for Life of Morgan County. The “Cirque Du Relay” circus-themed event, which raises money for the American Cancer Society, also will include food trucks, games for children and more. Dress casual or in circus attire and head to downtown Decatur to celebrate cancer survivors and remember those who died from the disease.
The Relay for Life of Athens-Limestone County will take place May 12 at 6 p.m. at the Limestone County Courthouse.
Strawberry Festival
Cost: Admission is free; $2 for horse & buggy rides
When: May 5-6
Where: Lions Club Fairgrounds, 455 School St., Moulton
Farm fresh strawberries, a cornhole tournament, inflatables, a petting zoo and classic car show will combine to entertain visitors at the free family friendly Strawberry Festival. The celebration also will showcase music performed by local and regional amateur and professional artists.
Featured musicians include Southern Outline, Hands of Grace, Tremayne and Josie Rae Jones. Bands from East Lawrence High, Hatton High, Moulton Middle, Speake and Lawrence County High and the Hazelwood Lyrical Team also will perform.
Other activities are a Wellness Run and 2-mile and 1-mile runs, a car, truck and motorcycle show, beauty pageant, tractor show, bungee jumps, veterans’ program and more. For a complete schedule, visit the Strawberry Festival Moulton Facebook page.
Dragon Boat Festival
Cost: Admission is free; teams pay entry fees
When: May 13, opening ceremonies start at 8:30 a.m., races begin at 9 a.m.
Where: Point Mallard Park
More than 1,000 paddlers will take to the water off Point Mallard Park for the annual Dragon Boat Festival benefitting Decatur Morgan Hospital. The event will feature teams from high schools, gyms, churches, businesses and a Carnegie Carnival crewe.
The races will begin at 9 a.m. Arrive early for the opening ceremony, which will feature the dotting of the dragon’s eye and a performance by the Daikin drummers.
Proceeds from the festival will benefit services provided by hospital’s da Vinci surgical robot.
Since debuting in 2012, the dragon boat festival has brought in more than $1 million for Decatur Morgan Hospital, said Noel Lovelace, president of the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation. Proceeds have gone to oncology services, panda warmers and fetal monitors for the nursery department, EKGs and cardiac monitors for the emergency department, playground equipment at Decatur Morgan West, a mobile medical unit and defibrillators.
Make sure to bring water, sunscreen and a folding chair.
YEA! Decatur
Cost: Free
When: May 13, 2 p.m.
Where: First Baptist Church
The sounds of music will fill First Baptist Church at the annual YEA! Decatur concert. The free concert will take place at 2 p.m. and feature the Decatur Youth Symphony’s orchestra, ensembles and drum groups.
Multicultural Indian Festival
Cost: Free, $5 parking donation
When: May 13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Oakville Indian Mounds in Lawrence County
An encampment will bring the history of Native American tribes to life at the annual Multicultural Indian Festival. The festival will feature historic weaving and games, flint-knapping, pottery making, blacksmithing, hide tanning and basket making.
Showcased performers include drum groups, flute musicians, traditional dancers and bluegrass and country artists. Other activities include arts and crafts, a raptor bird session and exhibits about archaeology and the Trail of Tears. Children can participate in necklace making, atlatl throwing, stickball games and more.
The festival typically attracts 10,000 people. Proceeds will benefit the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center.
Bring cash for wagon rides, canoe rides and face painting, which cost $1 each.
Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo
Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for 12 and younger, in advance; $17 for adults, $12 for 12 and younger at the gate. Tickets are available at limestonesheriffrodeo.com/tickets.
When: May 19-20, competition begins at 8 p.m.
Where: Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena on Alabama 99
The “Greatest Show on Dirt” will bring bucking broncos, bull riders, rodeo queens and cowgirls to Athens for the 41st annual Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo.
Participants will compete in bareback bronc riding, calf roping, break-away roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, a kids’ calf scramble, barrel racing, chuck wagon races and bull riding.
Rodeo week will kick off May 16 with a street dance in downtown Athens at 6 p.m. and a performance by Section 8 band. On May 18, slack competition for team roping contestants will begin at 9 a.m. at the arena. Admission is $5.
The Exceptional Needs Rodeo for individuals in the community with special needs will be May 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the arena.
Alabama Jubilee
Cost: Free
When: May 27-28
Where: Point Mallard Park
Dozens of hot-air balloons will take to the air, Mother Nature permitting, and paint the sky above Decatur a rainbow of colors during the annual Alabama Jubilee.
Organizers expect more than 50 hot-air balloons — including ones shaped like an armadillo and Tweety Bird — to participate in the two-day festival.
Featured balloon events include the Hare and Hound Race on May 27 at 6:30 a.m., a balloon glow on May 27 at 8:15 p.m., and the key grab on May 28 at 7 a.m. Visitors can experience the feeling of hot-air balloon flight during the evening tethered rides beginning at 5:15 p.m. on May 27 and 5 p.m. on May 28.
Along with the balloons, the festival will include a tractor show and car show on May 27 and a motorcycle show, craft show and music both days.
The jubilee will culminate with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on May 28. For a complete schedule, visit alabamajubilee.net.
Bring picnics, blankets, lawn chairs and sunscreen.
