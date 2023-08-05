Celebrations providing a glimpse into the uniqueness and individuality of north Alabama cities and towns will take place across the Tennessee Valley this Fall.
Expect greased pig chases, a Trail of Tears tribute, Civil War reenactments, hayrides, barbecue battles and more.
Navigate the events with this festival and events guide.
Sluice Fest
Huntsville’s Sluice Fest, a musical festival showcasing the sounds of alternative, metal and rock bands, will include several groups with Decatur ties. Local bands slated to perform during the festival on Aug. 12-13 are Heel Turn, Drop Diver, Camacho and more. The festival will take place at Orion Amphitheatre, 701 Amphitheatre Drive N.W., Huntsville. Tickets cost $30 for a one-day pass or $40 for a two-day pass and are available at sluicefest.com.
Decatur Fanfare
The Decatur Youth Symphony will take the stage at the Turner-Surles Community Resource Center, 702 Sycamore St. N.W., Decatur, on Aug. 26. The event will highlight music from Decatur’s young musicians and the Madison County Band. The concert will last from 6-8 p.m. Tickets cost $15 and are available at decaturyouthsymphony.org.
Piper & Leaf Farm Tours
Get a behind-the-scenes look into the making of north Alabama’s most popular tea during farm tours at Piper & Leaf Tea Company in Lacey’s Spring. The 30– to 45-minute tours will take place Aug. 25 at 4:30 p.m. Visitors will get a look into the production and fulfillment of the company. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $8 for ages 11 and younger. The adult tickets include a pint jar with metal straw and special tea drink. The child tickets include a disposable cup of tea. Tickets are available at piperandleaf.com.
Battle for Decatur
With mock battles, a dance, ladies’ tea and church service, Civil War reenactors will bring history to life during the Battle for Decatur at Point Mallard Park.
On Sept. 2 and 3, the camps will open to the public at 10 a.m. and feature mock battles at 2 p.m. Special events include a ladies’ tea at 11 a.m. on Sept. 2, a military ball at 8 p.m. on Sept. 2 and a church service at 10 a.m. on Sept. 3. All of the events are free and open to the public.
Decatur Park Concerts
The second part of the Decatur Park Concerts will return to Founders Park at Bank and Church streets on Sept. 11 with Bimini Road.
The fall concert lineup will feature the rock group 347 on Sept. 18, the Sophisticated Swingers on Sept. 25, the rock-soul combo Ray Sparks Band on Oct. 2, country group Blue Water Revival on Oct. 9, and Elvis Presley tribute artist Michael Dean & Memphis on Oct. 16.
The concerts will begin at 6 p.m. Organizers encouraged attendees to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food trucks will be onsite.
Amerifest
A one-day music festival benefiting first responders and veterans’ charities will take place Sept. 10 at the Princess Theatre.
Amerifest will kick off at 5 p.m. and feature music by rock group JedEye of Huntsville, acoustic artist Josh Allison of Huntsville, country musician Jack Anthony Christopher of Atlanta and blues performer Tim Cannon of Muscle Shoals. Tickets start at $20. An outside block party will accompany the event.
Trail of Tears Ride
Hundreds of motorcyclists from across the Southeast will unite to honor Native Americans during the Trail of Tears ride. The 30th annual commemorative ride will begin at the Alabama and Tennessee line on U.S. 72 in Bridgeport at 8 a.m. on Sept. 16. Participants will travel U.S. 72 to Interstate 565 and head west through Athens and Florence before arriving in Waterloo around 3 p.m. The riders will stop for lunch at Redstone Harley-Davidson in Madison at noon.
Waterloo will hold a free powwow, Sept. 15-17. The three-day event will include flute and drum music and displays of Native American artisans. The event honors and remembers the Native Americans forced to take the Trail of Tears journey. al-tn-trailoftears.net/the-ride/introduction.
Hartselle Depot Days
Thousands of people will converge in downtown Hartselle for the Depot Days Festival, a tribute to the railroad industry, on Sept. 16.
The all-day event, scheduled for 8 a.m.-4 p.m., will feature a truck and motorcycle show, arts, crafts, a tractor show, games for children and music. Other events include an antique tractor and gasoline engine show; car, truck and motorcycle show; lawn mower slow race; children’s area with carnival rides; a beer garden and art show. Admission is free.
Sizzle & Smoke Cook-Off
The second annual Sizzle & Smoke Cookoff, which formed after the cancellation of Riverfest, will take place Sept. 22-23 at Ingalls Harbor.
The competition will feature a triple steak cook-off, a ribs category, a Jack Daniels cocktail category, a dessert category and a children’s category.
Entry fees are $160 per steak cook-off, and $25 each for ribs, cocktails, desserts and children’s competition. Register at steakcookoffs.com. Proceeds from the event will benefit Mosaic Mentoring, a child and family mentoring organization.
Eva Frontier Days
Brush up on your greased pig-catching, frog jumping and pig-calling skills for the annual Eva Frontier Days.
The weeklong community celebration includes a barrel bash on Sept. 22 at 1752 Frost Road in Eva, a hayride on Sept. 26 at Eva School, a community singing on Sept. 28, and music on the square on Sept. 29.
The festival will culminate Sept. 30 with games, an antique tractor show, parade, music, pig-calling contest, frog-jumping contest and greased-pig chase.
North Alabama Trails & Recreation Fest
Biking, kayaking, rock climbing and archery await visitors to the second annual North Alabama Trails & Recreation Fest at Point Mallard on Sept. 30. The all-ages festival will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for ages 11 and under.
Other upcoming festivals and events:
• Wild Game Cookoff at Ingalls Harbor, Oct. 3, 5:30 p.m.
• Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention, Athens State University, Oct. 4-7.
• Touch-A-Truck Oct. 7
• Falkville Fall Festival, Oct. 14.
• River Clay Fine Arts Festival in downtown Decatur, Oct. 20-22
• Athens Storytelling Festival, Oct. 24-28
• Dia de los Muertos Celebration in downtown Decatur, Nov. 2, 5-9 p.m., community altars, Mexican food, food trucks, art, kids’ activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.