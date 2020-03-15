As strains of the praise song “God’s Not Done with You” sounded through the dance studio, Mady Kelsoe glided across the wooden floor. Her cream outfit shimmered beneath the lights.
“When I dance, I feel free. I feel strong,” the 12-year-old Moulton girl said.
For the past five years, that strength bolstered Mady as she faced the biggest battle of her life — one that required multiple rounds of chemotherapy, surgery, radiation and medical trials.
She sees herself as David and the cancer that invaded her body as Goliath.
“I love the song ‘God’s Not Done with You’ because it tells my story. God’s not done with me. You’ve always got to have faith. My story is not done yet,” Mady said.
That story began on the softball field in 2015 and included chapters at Children’s Hospital of Birmingham, Sloan Kettering in New York and the “Ellen” show, where she danced with rap star P. Diddy.
“We’ve given this whole journey to God," said Ashley Kelsoe, Mady’s mother. "That’s how we have gotten through it. No matter what has been thrown at Mady, she has faced it head-on, knowing that God has her."
The first sign of the cancer that started in Mady’s left adrenal gland and metastasized to almost every bone in her body occurred in the fall of 2015 when she was practicing the sport she loved.
“She rounded second base and kind of tweaked her ankle a little bit. That one ankle turn set off joint pain and fevers. She started having pain everywhere,” Ashley Kelsoe said.
After a couple of months of treating Mady for juvenile arthritis, her doctor suspected something more severe and ordered a round of oncology tests.
In December 2015, doctors at Children’s Hospital of Birmingham found the tumor on her adrenal gland. A bone marrow test showed the cancer had spread throughout her body. The medical team diagnosed the then 8-year-old third grader with Stage 4 neuroblastoma. Commonly affecting children age 5 and younger, neuroblastoma is often found in the small glands on top of the kidneys and can develop in the belly, chest, neck, pelvis and bones, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Questions filled the minds of Mady’s parents, Anthony and Ashley Kelso. How could this be happening? How long has she had it? How could we miss that our child had cancer?
“It was a gut punch. It was unbelievable and very unreal. We were very scared,” Ashley Kelsoe said.
That fear grew as none of the treatments used in the standard protocol for neuroblastoma — the chemotherapy, the tumor resection, the radiation therapy — worked. Each scan showed no change.
“After a year-and-a-half, the doctors said they didn’t know what else to try. That was probably the worst moment when nothing was working and no one knew what to do next,” Ashley Kelsoe said.
Searching for answers
The Kelsoes became their own advocates and research team. They placed Mady on an alkaline and anti-inflammatory diet, which emphasized eating alkaline foods, such as whole fruits and vegetables and certain whole grains which are low in caloric density.
While Mady’s next PET scan came back clear, her MIBG, a nuclear medicine scan, still showed the presence of the disease. In January 2018, the scan showed new spots on her skull at the edge of her brain.
“Thankfully they caught the tumors before it got into her brain. She underwent some more chemotherapy to make sure those spots were gone. After that, they gave us some trials to consider, but nothing looked promising,” Ashley Kelsoe said.
Again, the Kelsoes started researching and praying. A woman who attends Harmony Baptist Church with the family mentioned her son received treatment at Sloan Kettering. Another woman, who followed Mady’s journey on Facebook, urged the Kelsoes to get to Sloan Kettering as soon as possible.
With a team of doctors specializing in neuroblastoma, the hospital offered options for Mady, including an immunotherapy treatment. After the first few treatments, the MIBG scans showed fewer signs of cancer.
“It was unreal because we had never seen that before. We were so excited. By the 13th treatment, her last, the tests showed no bone marrow involvement and the scans were completely clear,” Ashley Kelsoe said.
After starting a vaccine trial in November 2019, Mady suffered a small relapse on her spine and underwent 10 days of radiation, which she completed Feb. 14, three days before she traveled to Los Angeles with Fighting All Monsters.
Meeting P. Diddy
Founded in 2018 by Milk Tyson, Fighting All Monsters (FAM) supports families with children facing life-threatening diseases. To raise awareness, FAM created a video asking P. Diddy, the rapper behind “Bad Boys for Life,” the group’s unofficial theme song due to the lyrics “We ain’t, goin’ nowhere,” to dance with them.
The video, which featured families associated with FAM, including Mady, went viral and caught the attention of Ellen DeGeneres, who invited the children on her show.
“It was a lot of fun,” Mady said. “I think I was the only one who figured out that she was going to surprise us with P. Diddy being there.”
Beyond landing a spot on “Ellen” and meeting P. Diddy, the video had a wider effect of raising awareness of childhood cancer.
“Our main goal with the video was to show people that childhood cancer is not rare. Not until people start opening up their eyes will we be able to get the funding we need to help our kids,” Ashley Kelsoe said. “Everyone is concentrated on the coronavirus and, yes, it is scary, but since December 22,000 kids have died from childhood cancer and around 5,000 have died from the coronavirus.”
In April, Mady will return to New York for scans and her fifth round of the vaccine trial. Until then, she will continue going to school at Moulton Middle and dancing at My Girls Dance Studio.
“Mady competed in her first solo dance competition two weeks ago," Ashley Kelsoe said. "She danced to ‘God’s Not Done with You.’ She picked out the song herself. I’m not a crier, but I squalled. That song told her story. God is not done with her.”
