After nine years, at times, Kimberly Vernetti wishes she could forget the pain, the struggle and the uncertainty of the past.
“There are times I say, ‘OK, Lord, I’ve talked about cancer long enough, I’ve remembered cancer long enough, I just want to put the cancer behind me.’ But it’s such an integral part of who I am and where my faith started. I have to remember. I have to remember it all, but specifically, all the good God did and is still doing through it,” Vernetti said.
The Decatur breast cancer survivor, who nine years ago underwent a double mastectomy, rounds of chemotherapy and radiation and tested positive for BRCA2, a gene that makes a woman five times more likely to develop breast cancer, has sewn and given away Caps of Hope for cancer patients, knitted prayer dolls and, most recently, released a 21-day devotional book.
The release of “Survivor Chicks: Fighting Back with Faith Hope & Love” on July 15 coincided with her ninth anniversary as a cancer survivor. Today, she will host a book signing at Second Read Books on Second Avenue Southeast in Decatur from 6 to 9 p.m.
“This little book is small, but it is filled with God’s love and his truth. It’s not anything I did, but it’s completely and wholly from the Lord. I want this devotional to encourage readers in their struggle and encourage them to reach out to Jesus,” Vernetti said.
Split into three sections, the devotional focuses on faith, hope and love.
“My family’s motto when we were in our cancer journey was, ‘Faith, Hope and Love.’ In the devotional, I talk about my cancer some, but I didn’t want it to be all about cancer. It is about surviving the struggles of life, whether it’s having a bad hair day or being diagnosed with cancer, we struggle in many different ways,” Vernetti said.
For the cover of the book, Vernetti chose a photograph of her female support group, including her best friend; her step mother; her nieces; her two sisters, one of whom carries the BRCA2 gene; her mother, who carries the BRCA2 gene; and her daughter, who carries the BRCA2 gene.
Despite the prominent role cancer played in her family’s past — a great-grandmother, great-aunt, aunt and cousin battled the disease — and present, Vernetti’s faith continues to strengthen.
“I was a brand new Christian when I got diagnosed. I know the Lord did not give me the cancer, but I do think He used it to grow my faith and teach me about his character, his holiness, his goodness, his faithfulness and about prayer, both answered and unanswered,” Vernetti said.
The devotionals are available at The Gathering Place on Danville Road Southwest and online at kimberlyvernetti.com and Amazon.
Q-and-A with Kimberly Vernetti
What led you to write “Survivor Chicks”? I doodle a lot and make little birds that look a little like cardinals. Each one has a different tail. Last October, I was drawing a little bird and made his tail a cancer ribbon. The term “Survivor Chicks” just came to me. At the time I was working on a nonfiction book, but when God gave me “Survivor Chicks,” I couldn’t concentrate on the other book, so I put it aside and started writing this. I knew it needed to be a devotional book and I needed to share my cancer experience, but, also, that it needed to be for anyone who has gone through a struggle.
Were you nervous releasing the devotional? I had a launch team that I was planning to send a digital copy to so they could read it and share sincerely with me. The moment I went to send it, I had a breakdown. I thought, I can’t do this. I sat there frozen. When my husband got home, he prayed over me and asked the Lord to give me courage and to step out in faith. Finally, I sent it to them. I had the same feeling at the release. But people have been so encouraging.
What is your prayer for the book? I want everything I do to be about the Lord. Everything I do is wrapped up in the Lord. We set a special price for ministries that want to buy books to give away to people they touch. My good friend, Veronna Keen, is the director of Sav-A-Life in Decatur and she purchased books to give to women in the program. One of the biggest blessings is that these books are getting into the hands of women who are going through a struggle and need hope. Another friend of mine at Westmeade Baptist serves as a missionary in the Dominican Republic. She purchased books to send to missionaries there.
Where does your interest in writing come from? In school, I used to love to write book reports and essays, all the things that most people hate. After I started making the Caps for Hope, I created a blog where I could share devotionals and where people could go and request a cap. My love of writing came back in focus. Everything that the Lord shared with me and I learned through my cancer experience, I would post on my blog or Facebook.
When did you start making Caps for Hope? I made my first cap before I got sick. Our church’s Women on a Mission group was looking for a new project and I got on Google. I love Google. They call me the Google queen. I came across a pattern for a chemo cap. My aunt had passed away with breast cancer when I was 17, so I thought it would be a sweet way to honor her. That was in May 2010. In July, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I keep one in my purse all the time now so I can give them out when I have little divine appointments that the Lord sends me.
