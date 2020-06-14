Welcoming cheers echoed in the early morning air as a stream of cars pulled past a line of greeters holding “You’re Amazing” signs. By 9 a.m., an hour before Hartselle’s Daystar Church planned to start distributing free food boxes, the queue of cars snaked around the parking lot and neared the street.
The turnout on Tuesday, the first day Daystar handed out Farmers to Families food boxes, offered a glimpse of the economic struggle people are facing in the midst of the coronavirus.
“People started showing up two hours before we planned to start,” said Tom Watson, lead pastor of Daystar Church’s Hartselle campus. “This is the type of community where if they don’t need it, they won’t take it. The simple fact that we’re seeing this many people says a lot. It speaks volumes to what is going on.”
Funded through the CARES Act, the $3 billion Farmers to Families program allows food distributors to buy produce and meat, that might otherwise go to waste, from farmers and give the food to people in need.
To date, the program has distributed more than 5 million boxes to families across the United States. Among those recipients is Robert Train.
“I lost my job during the coronavirus. Times have been hard. Getting one of these food boxes means that we won’t have to starve,” Train said. “We are very thankful.”
At Daystar Church, volunteers handed out more than 11,700 pounds of food on Tuesday. Each of the 560 boxes, which weighed about 21 pounds each, included eight pieces of fresh fruit, five pounds of pre-cooked meat, four pounds of fresh vegetables, 12 ounces of cheese, a pound of butter and a one-half gallon of milk — enough to feed a family for one week.
“The items are from farms all across the country that have excess food or produce," said Chris Hopper, outreach director for Daystar Church. "All of the food is USDA approved. These aren’t the leftover, out-of-date items. This is restaurant quality, top-of-the-line grocery store quality food."
As volunteers handed out the food boxes, they heard stories from individuals who lost jobs, struggled to cover the rent and faced decisions of whether to buy food or pay the utility bill.
“At the beginning of the coronavirus, one of my family members I was sharing the rent with moved out. I’ve been barely making it by,” said Donna Bessken. “This is a real blessing. This is beyond words. If not for this, I don’t know what I would do. All I can say is thank you.”
Before the line of cars began forming at Daystar Church, the church leaders and volunteers gathered around the truck carrying the pallets of food and prayed. They prayed for Train and Bessken and the hundreds of other recipients.
“Rather than just giving them food, we are praying over these food boxes and we are believing God will bless these families while they’re in the middle of stuff nobody saw before,” Watson said. “Our prayer is that in the middle of the pandemic, they will see hope. We hope that they won’t be discouraged and, that, in the middle of all this, they see that God is still there for them and will provide.”
Along with distributing to the public, the church donated food boxes to Hartselle-based organizations Feeding Families of Alabama and Living Free, a recovery program for men battling drug or alcohol addiction.
“This program has relieved so much stress and worry about obtaining enough food to help all those people who are in dire need,” said E’dee Grun, director of Feeding Families of Alabama.
Grun’s outreach ministry distributed 216 food boxes on Tuesday, including 50 boxes from Daystar Church and boxes from NARCOG, which is helping with Farmers to Families distribution sites across north Alabama.
At the beginning of the pandemic in March, Feeding Families of Alabama registered an increase in the number of individuals seeking assistance. While the number of individuals receiving food from the nonprofit organization during regular distribution days has returned to normal, the requests for emergency assistance remain high.
“Our daily emergency assistance cases are at an all-time high. Many people never received the stimulus checks, nor unemployment and still haven’t returned to work. The homeless populations numbers have soared and I expect that to continue to rise for some time yet,” Grun said. “Every family was so very thankful for these food boxes. Some were in tears of relief.”
Daystar Church, 1010 Nance Ford Road, will distribute food boxes through the month of June. Dates are Tuesday, Friday, June 23 and 26 from 10 a.m. to noon. The program is open to everyone. No identification nor proof of income is needed.
“The qualifications are real simple. If you’d like a food box and you need a food box, come and get it. We just want to help people. Any way we can impact our community, that’s what we want to do,” Watson said.
