On Wednesday, 10 days before Riverfest, Leah Brown began monitoring the weather.
“Just as soon as I can get the 10 day forecast I start stalking it. I stalk ‘The Weather Channel,’” Brown said.
As executive director of the nonprofit Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama, which hosts the event, Brown and her two-person staff oversee the ins and outs of Riverfest — from securing the musicians to mapping out the barbecue teams to monitoring the weather.
For the festival’s 25th anniversary, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Ingalls Harbor, the barbecue and music festival will return to its roots.
“Riverfest started as a grassroots event,” Brown said . “When we were thinking about what to do for the silver anniversary, we wanted this year to be a homecoming. We decided to go back to Riverfest’s beginnings.”
That means dropping the price of admission to $5 and showcasing local musicians, such as Decatur’s Lamont Landers, who recently appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” Moulton’s Ben Parker, who now lives in Nashville and Florence’s Tosha Hill.
While a dozen country, folk and rock artists will take to the stage on Friday and Saturday, the real stars of the festival, co-founded by Big Bob Gibson’s Chris Lilly in 1995, are the barbecue teams.
During the two-day festival, more than 34 professional and 27 backyard teams will smoke, grill, inject and baste pieces of meat in hopes of earning the title of grand champion. Among the competitors will be six-time and reigning Riverfest champion Jiggy Piggy.
“I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since Riverfest began. Very few contests can claim that history. It is one of the top BBQ events in the country,” said Steve Blake, who with Bob Fite makes up Jiggy Piggy. “Winning anywhere is fun, but there’s nothing better than winning at home. At home, when your family and friends come out and cheer you on, there is no better feeling of accomplishment.”
Always experimenting with recipes, some of Jiggy Piggy’s past concoctions include chutney smeared on brisket, pickle juice brined chicken and grape jelly in the sauce.
“We would really like to settle in on a winning recipe, but it is a constantly changing target,” Blake said.
While health regulations prohibit teams from handing out samples to festival goers, Blake encouraged visitors to chat with the teams.
“All of the teams are nice and there to have a good time. They will enjoy talking to you about our sport. You might pick up some great ideas to use at home,” Blake said.
Along with Jiggy Piggy, local teams competing in the professional division include Back 40 BBQ, Camo Cookers, Chez ham, Deep Southeast, Sheats Smoked Meats, Slack’s Racks and Tippin’ the Scales, from Decatur; Big Blue Que from Athens; and The Lumbee Smokers from Trinity. On the backyard side are Chillin’ Butt Grillin’, Dixieland Delight, Sample in a Box, Second Hand Smoke, Rival Smokers and River City Roofing Solutions from Decatur; 1 Less GQ’ing from Danville; 2 Fat Guys and a Grill from Tanner; JT Smoke Shack and Puck Daddy’s Killer Q, of Athens; and Going Hogging from Falkville.
Pitmasters from Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana, Georgia and more will start cooking Friday and stay up all night, injecting, basting and smoking the meats.
Judges will rate the professional teams on chicken, ribs, pork and beef brisket and the amateur teams on chicken and pork. The teams will turn in the samples from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday with the awards ceremony set for 4-5 p.m.
“It’s ‘crunch time’ when we submit our entries to be judged. If you see a fat guy running in an apron carrying a white box, better move out of his path,” Blake said.
At stake is prize money, hickory wood trophies and grand champion bragging rights.
The music will begin on Friday at 5:30 p.m. with performances by Groove Yard, Goose Maverick, Tosha Hill Band and the Ben Parker Project. Saturday’s line up, which starts at 10:30 a.m., features The Early Birds, Joyful Noise, Rollin’ Smoke Nation, Jesse Priest Music, Rally Stripe, The Wheelers, Five O’Clock Charlie and The Lamont Landers Band.
In deciding what acts to invite to Riverfest, Brown reached out to downtown restaurants with live music to determine what music attracted the most crowds.
“Once people heard we were going local, we had tons of people contact us. It’s an honor to play at Riverfest. It’s a 25-year-old event. For our up and coming bands, this is an opportunity to play in front of crowds that they normally don’t play in front of. It gets them exposure,” Brown said.
Along with music and barbecue, the festival will feature a children’s area with carnival games on Saturday, an inflatable obstacle course, vendors, a craft tent and more.
“I want people from Decatur to come to Riverfest and see what it’s about. It’s so much fun. People complain all the time that there’s nothing to do in Decatur, but there’s a lot to do in Decatur, you just have to get up and do it. It’s not going to come to your front door. Come out, support us, support our community and have a good time,” Brown said.
Admission is $5 each day for adults and free for children 10 and younger. Proceeds from Riverfest, which will cost $65,000-70,000 to put on, will benefit Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama, a nonprofit organization focused on mentoring children. The organization currently serves more than 250 children across north Alabama.
“This is an affordable event for the entire family. What we wanted was for the families we deal with on a daily basis at Mosaic to be able to come out and enjoy this event,” Brown said. “I would be very happy with 2,000-2,500 people at Riverfest because that’s 2,500 people who are not just enjoying Riverfest, they are also learning about Mosaic.”
And as for the weather, the 10 day forecast shows partly sunny conditions, a 10-20% chance of rain and highs of 94 on Friday and 91 on Saturday.
