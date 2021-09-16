Garlic makes a delicious addition to various meals. Though some people may avoid garlic because of its potential to contribute to bad breath, doing so means people may miss out on some surprising health benefits produced by this powerful, if pungent, bulb.
editor's pick
4 interesting health benefits of garlic
- Metro Newspaper Service
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- 2 Decatur teens die in 2-vehicle wreck
- West Morgan students mourn deaths of two well-liked classmates
- Police: Man in Decatur standoff shot at neighbor over dispute about dogs
- AJ Pepper
- Hartselle woman dies in 1-vehicle accident
- No obstacle to development: Communication helps Decatur Building Department improve rep
- Allen open to four-way stops to solve traffic issues near Decatur Middle
- Affidavit: Capital murder defendant seen running from small white car
- As COVID-19 deaths mount locally, officials hope surge reaches plateau soon
- Where are the Decatur and Austin radio broadcasts?
Images
Videos
Commented
- Chief proposes extending take-home policy for police vehicles to 20 miles from city (5)
- Hospital applies for permit to open ambulance service (5)
- Damaged Point Mallard Ice Complex remains in limbo (4)
- Overwhelmed hospitals may have to 'pick who lives and who dies' (4)
- Justice Department to 'protect' abortion seekers in Texas (3)
- Pt. Mallard official predicts little competition from expanded Cullman water park (2)
- Editorial: Congress should closely examine Afghanistan failures (2)
- Wreck creates internet outage for city (2)
- Morgan sheriff lieutenant using instant fame to fight ALS (2)
- Ninth Avenue Southeast residents get meeting with police after complaints about speeders (2)
- Editorial: School systems shouldn't be penalized for language gap (2)
- 2 internal candidates among 13 applying to head up city's garbage pickup, motor garage (1)
- Should the state have the power to overturn mask mandates created by school districts? (1)
- Bridge inspection creates traffic jam (1)
- Stan Monroe Wilder (1)
- Would you support a tax to fund road maintenance based on the number of miles you drive per year? (1)
- James H 'Jimmy' Moore, Jr. (1)
- Blakely sentenced to 3 years in jail (1)
- A Canine Companion: Facility dog at Child Advocacy Center assists children who experienced abuse (1)
- Cemetery chapel poised for restoration with city's plan to build maintenance building (1)
- Army worms on the march, damaging lawns in their path (1)
- Biden's vaccine rules ignite instant, hot GOP opposition (1)
- The tinhorn tyrant in Tallahassee should take a lesson from history (1)
- Should the state use federal COVID-19 relief funds to finance the building of new prisons? (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Local jails seen as models for following procedures to keep COVID cases down (1)
- Gov. Ivey appoints new Limestone County sheriff (1)
- No obstacle to development: Communication helps Decatur Building Department improve rep (1)
- Car rental agencies leave Decatur (1)
- Committee drawing new district maps in state meets Wednesday at Calhoun (1)
- Bryce is nice: Young's 4 TD throws lead Tide rout (1)
- Editorial: 'You're the ones that built America' (1)
- Northern border has restrictions; southern border porous (1)
- Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving but unclear why (1)
- Decatur's homicide rate surpasses last year's total (1)
- Vaccine mandate spawns new fear: finding and keeping workers (1)
- Affidavit: Victim said Boyd shot him during robbery (1)
- UPDATE: Man in custody after standoff that closed Danville Road (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.