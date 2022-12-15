FOOD-WBS-NAPAVALLEY-STYLE-MULLEDWINE-MCT
Buy Now

This holiday-perfect mulled wine recipe uses CK Mondavi and Family Cabernet Sauvignon and aromatic spices. (Barkeep SF/CK Mondavi and Family/TNS)

 Barkeep SF/CK Mondavi and Family

Whether you call it glögg, gluhwein or mulled wine, this aromatic sipper is a holiday classic and a great winter warmer. If you're looking for a good how-to, CK Mondavi and Family winery, the fourth generation of Napa Valley winemakers, is sharing their favorite recipe, created by Derek Kwong of Barkeep SF, for Mondavi Mulled Red Wine.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.