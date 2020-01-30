Consider the newest brochure featuring iconic Alabama dishes as a bucket list of sorts.
The 2020 edition of the Alabama Department of Tourism’s “100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama” — which started as “100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die” and actually includes 250 recommendations — includes offerings from Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties.
Local dishes include the stuffed pork, ham or turkey baked potatoes from Lawler’s Barbecue, pies and barbecue chicken with white sauce at Big Bob Gibson BBQ, taco salad, spring roll salad and fried green tomato BLT at Curry’s on Johnston Street, toffee at Morgan Price Candy, seafood-filled mushroom caps at Simp McGhee’s, cornbread salad at Let’s Do Lunch, ice cream and cheesecake at Belle Chevre, Mercedes special skillet at Las Vias, blueberry pie at JaVa Mooreseville and white cream corn at Caddo Cafeteria.
For more dishes, visit alabama.travel/experience-alabama/food-and-drink/100-dishes
