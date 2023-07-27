FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT
Buy Now

Basque Cod with Salsa Verde. (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

 Linda Gassenheimer

I tasted a real Basque country dinner when sommelier Mikel Garaizabal recently visited Miami. He told me that they only serve fresh ingredients with lots of vegetables and rarely add pasta or rice to the meal. He served a typical dish of fresh cooked cod with a salsa verde. It’s a classic Basque sauce made with garlic, white wine, fish stock and lots of parsley. The fish is sauteed and the sauce is made in the same skillet. So there’s only one pan to clean. I created this quick dinner based on the Basque flavors we enjoyed.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.