Armed with skillets, stock pots and seasonings, Morgan County students browned, grilled and marinated cuts of beef in the annual battle of the bovine.
Held every October, the Morgan County Cattlewomen’s Association Beef Cook-Off pits junior high and high school students against each other in a food competition. Think “Iron Chef” featuring the not-so-secret ingredient of beef.
This year’s competition on Oct. 9 at the Hartselle Civic Center featured students from the Career Academies of Decatur, Falkville High School, Priceville Junior High School, Priceville High School, West Morgan Middle School, West Morgan High School and Hartselle Junior High School.
Judges rated the dishes prepared by the students on palatability, healthiness, nutritional balance, appearance and flavor intensity.
The winning senior division recipe by Jake Owens of West Morgan High:
Beef Linguine
1 pound lean ground beef
Linguine noodles
1 large onion pureed
1½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon turmeric powder
8-ounce can of tomato paste
1 head of garlic, peeled and chopped
½ cup shredded parmesan
Chopped basil for garnish
Boil a large pot of salted water, add noodles and cook until al dente. In a bowl, combine beef, onion, salt, pepper and turmeric. Cook in a large pan over high heat while mixing. After a few minutes, when the liquid has evaporated from the beef mixture, add the tomato paste and stir. Mix the pasta into the beef mixture and add parmesan. Remove from heat and stir. Add basil and serve.
The winning recipe for the junior division by Jaylin Daniel of Hartselle Junior High:
Easy Steak Marinade
2 8-10 ounce New York strip steaks
¼ cup olive oil
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
¼ cup low sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon minced garlic
Salt and pepper to taste
Place the steaks in a bowl or sealable bag. Combine the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, Worcestershire and garlic. Whisk until combined. Pour over the steak. Seal bowl or bag and place in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
Tip: Best marinating period is 4 hours.
Preheat grill to medium high. Clean the grill grates and lightly oil the grates. Place steak on the grill and cook 4-5 minutes. Turn the steaks over and grill another 4-5 minutes for medium rare, 5-7 minutes for medium or 8-10 minutes for medium well. Remove steak from grill and cover with foil. Let rest 5 minutes before serving. Top with a slice of butter and shopped parsley, if desired. Salt and pepper to taste.
