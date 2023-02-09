FOOD-CLEMENT-COLUMN-SE
Buy Now

This Absurdly Easy, Very Good, Not Overly Large Chocolate Cake That Is Also Vegan Depending on the Candy You Deploy will make you believe in your baking skills. [Bethany Jean Clement/The Seattle Times/TNS]

 Bethany Jean Clement

SEATTLE — I was making my own birthday cake. Why was this happening?! It was so very clearly wrong. One should never make one's own birthday cake; it should arrive by the magic that is love, floating through the air with candles glowing, accompanied by a song sung in one's honor. This was axiomatic. Also, it was hot — my birthday is in August — and the apartment was getting even hotter, despite all the windows thrown wide open, as the ancient Magic Chef electric stove cranked up.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.