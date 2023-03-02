LIFE-QUICKFIX-MCT
Buy Now

Orecchiette with Beans and Broccoli Rabe. [Linda Gassenheimer/TNS]

 Linda Gassenheimer

Orecchiette is a little ear-shaped pasta that is typical of Apulia in Southern Italy. It’s perfect for this vegetarian dish. The small shape captures the sauce and mixes well with the other ingredients.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.