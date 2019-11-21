Growing up, one of my mother’s go-to holiday side-dishes was candied sweet potatoes. Memories of those days inspired me to update her recipe while staying close to the original.
Ingredients
3 pounds orange-fleshed sweet potatoes
3 tablespoons kosher salt
2 quarts cold water
For the Glaze
1 cup brown sugar
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 teaspoon lemon zest (optional)
1/4 cup maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Salt to taste
Chopped walnuts
Directions
Peel and dice sweet potatoes into roughly 1 inch pieces and place into a large pot. Cover the potatoes with water and add salt.
Over high heat, bring the potatoes to a boil then reduce heat to medium-low. Allow potatoes to simmer until the tip of a knife can pass through with slight resistance, 5 to 7 minutes.
Remove potatoes from heat and drain.
For the glaze
In a non-stick skillet, place the brown sugar, butter, lemon zest/juice, maple syrup, ginger, cinnamon and a pinch of salt.
Over medium-high heat, stir until everything melts together and starts bubbling. Add chopped walnuts and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until mixture begins to thicken, 4 to 6 minutes.
Add the drained sweet potatoes to an oven-safe dish and combine with the glaze.
Covered and place the potatoes in a preheated 350° F (175° C) oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the potatoes are completely cooked through.
