Valentine's Day dinners out on the town can be special. However, there is no denying that reservations can be difficult to come by and some establishments must limit their menus for this busy night to make it easier to serve a packed house. Because restaurants can be so busy on February 14, some couples may opt to stay in and enjoy a special home-cooked, romantic meal.
Shellfish may not be served at home on a regular basis, which makes it an option for a memorable Valentine's Day dinner. Ceviche is popular along Mexico's western seaboard and consists of very fresh raw seafood that is "cooked" by the action of lime juice.
This Valentine's Day, romance-minded home cooks can whip up this recipe for "Ceviche" from "The Complete Mexican, South American & Caribbean Cookbook" (Metro Books) by Jane Milton, Jenni Fleetwood and Marina Filippelli.
Ceviche
Serves 6
7 ounces raw peeled shrimp
7 ounces shelled scallops
7 ounces squid, cleaned and cut into serving pieces
7 limes
3 tomatoes
1 small onion
1 ripe avocado
1/4 cup chopped fresh oregano, or 2 teaspoons dried
1 teaspoon salt
Ground black pepper
Fresh oregano sprigs, to garnish
Crusty bread and lime wedges to serve (optional)
1. Spread out the shrimp, scallops and squid in a non-metallic bowl. Squeeze six of the limes and pour the juice on the mixed seafood to cover it completely. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and set aside in the refrigerator for 8 hours or overnight.
2. Drain the seafood in a colander to remove the excess lime juice, then pat it dry with paper towels. Place the shrimp, scallops and squid in a bowl.
3. Cut the tomatoes in half, squeeze out the seeds, then dice the flesh. Cut the onion in half, then slice it thinly. Cut the avocado in half lengthwise, remove the pit and peel, then cut the flesh into 1/2-inch dice.
4. Add the tomatoes, onion, and avocado to the seafood with the oregano and seasoning. Squeeze the remaining lime and pour on the juice. Garnish with oregano and serve with crusty bread and lime wedges, if desired.
