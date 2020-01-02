Some of the stereotypes about Southern cooking are true. And some are not.
If you ever watched Paula Deen on television, you would assume that Southerners put gallons of butter in everything, including breakfast cereal. But Southerners don’t do that; only Paula Deen does that — and even she doesn’t do it anymore.
But the Southern fondness for biscuits? Yeah, that’s real. And grits? Grits are popular, sure, but they are not an everyday thing.
Sweet tea? That is an everyday thing. I once went to a fast-food restaurant outside Lynchburg, Virginia, and asked for an unsweetened iced tea. The young man behind the counter looked at me oddly. He had literally never heard of iced tea without sugar in it before.
I’ve spent about half of my life in the South, and I never did understand the compulsion to ruin perfectly good iced tea with a pound and a half of sugar.
Still, to celebrate those halcyon days of y’all, I decided to make a proper Southern feast.
Peanut Soup
Yield: 10 to 12 servings
4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2 celery ribs, finely chopped
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
8 cups chicken stock
2 cups smooth peanut butter
1 3/4 cups light cream or half-and-half
Finely chopped salted peanuts, for garnish
1. Melt the butter in a large saucepan or soup pot over medium heat. Add the onion and celery and cook, stirring often, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in flour and cook 2 minutes longer.
2. Pour in the chicken stock, increase the heat to high, and bring to a boil, stirring often. Reduce the heat to medium and cook, stirring often, until slightly reduced and thickened, about 15 minutes. Pour into a sieve set over a large bowl and strain, pushing hard on the solids to extract as much flavor as possible. Return the liquid to the sauce pan or pot.
3. Whisk the peanut butter and the cream into the liquid. Warm over low heat, whisking often, for about 5 minutes. Do not boil.
4. Serve warm, garnished with the chopped peanuts.
Per serving (based on 10): 505 calories; 39 g fat; 12 g saturated fat; 33 mg cholesterol; 19 g protein; 25 g carbohydrate; 11 g sugar; 4 g fiber; 538 mg sodium; 92 mg calcium
Recipe from King’s Arms Tavern
Light and Fluffy Biscuits
Yield: 12 servings
2 cups all-purpose flour, preferably
White Lily Flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter or 1/4 cup shortening
3/4 cup buttermilk or 2/3 cup milk
2 tablespoons butter, melted, optional
1. Preheat oven to 475 degrees.
2. In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt. Cut in butter or shortening with pastry blender or two knives until the largest crumbs are the size of peas. Blend in just enough buttermilk with fork until dough leaves sides of bowl.
3. Turn dough onto lightly floured surface. Knead gently 5 to 6 times, just until smooth. Roll dough into a circle that is 1/2- to 3/4-inch thick. Cut out 7 to 8 biscuits using a floured 2-inch biscuit or cookie cutter. Place on baking sheet, about 1 inch apart. Shape dough scraps into a ball. Pat out until 1/2-inch thick. Cut out additional biscuits.
4. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until golden brown. Brush with melted butter, if desired.
Per serving: 137 calories; 7 g fat; 4 g saturated fat; 17 mg cholesterol; 3 g protein; 17 g carbohydrate; 1 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 212 mg sodium; 73 mg calcium
Recipe by White Lily Flour
Southern Fried Chicken
Yield: 4 servings
1 small chicken, preferably 31/2 pounds or less
3 cups buttermilk
2 tablespoons salt, see note
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon paprika
Black pepper
Shortening or oil for frying
Note: If you plan to marinate the chicken for more than 12 hours, you will only need 1 tablespoon of salt.
1. Cut the chicken into 8 or 10 serving pieces (cut the breasts in half for 10 serving pieces). Pour buttermilk into a large bowl. If you are planning to marinate the chicken for 1 to 12 hours, stir in 2 tablespoons of salt. Add no salt if you will marinate the chicken for 12 to 24 hours. Add chicken pieces, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 to 24 hours.
2. Pour oil into a large, heavy skillet, preferably cast iron, and heat to 400 degrees. Meanwhile, pour flour, paprika and 1 tablespoon of salt (only if you marinated chicken in salt-free buttermilk) in a brown paper bag. Season with plenty of black pepper. Add 2 or 3 pieces of the wet chicken and shake the bag to coat them lightly. Remove. Repeat with the remaining chicken.
3. When the oil reaches 400 degrees, add the pieces of coated chicken. You may have to do this in batches. Cook until golden brown on one side; then flip and cook until golden brown on the other side. If possible, try to regulate the temperature of the oil so it is near 375 degrees while cooking. Remove chicken and drain on a wire rack before serving.
Per serving: 462 calories; 14 g fat; 5 g saturated fat; 120 mg cholesterol; 37 g protein; 45g carbohydrate; 9 g sugar; 2 g fiber; 861 mg sodium; 230 mg calcium
Recipe by Daniel Neman
Pecan Pie
Yield: 8 servings
4 eggs
2/3 cup brown sugar, packed
3 tablespoons butter, melted
3/4 cup dark corn syrup
Grated peel of 1 orange, orange part only (no white pith)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups pecan halves, chopped
1 1/2 cups pecan halves, whole
1 pie crust, such as 3-2-1 crust, below
Note: This pie freezes well.
1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
2. In a large bowl, combine the eggs, brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, orange peel, vanilla and salt. Whisk together by hand. Stir in the chopped pecans. Pour into the unbaked pie crust. Neatly arrange the perfect pecan halves on top of the filling. Bake until the filling is set and the pastry is nicely browned, 45 to 50 minutes. Serve slightly warm or at room temperature.
Per serving: 652 calories; 38 g fat; 12 g saturated fat; 135mg cholesterol; 8 g protein; 75 g carbohydrate; 55 g sugar; 3 g fiber; 357 mg sodium; 72 mg calcium
Recipe from “Nathalie Dupree’s Southern Memories,” by Nathalie Dupree
3-2-1 Crust
Yield: 2 pie crusts
12 ounces sifted all-purpose flour (2 3/4 cups plus 2 tablespoons)
8 ounces unsalted butter
1 teaspoon table salt
1/2 cup (4 ounces) ice water, see note
Note: Set aside a bowl of ice water. When it comes time to use it, measure out 1/2 cup of the ice water, without the ice, and use that.
1. Place flour in freezer for at least 30 minutes. Cut butter into a dice, spread out on a plate, and refrigerate at least 30 minutes until cold.
2. Place cold flour, butter and salt in a large bowl. Work together with your fingers until the largest pieces of butter are the size of peas. If the ingredients no longer feel cool during this process, refrigerate until they are chilled again. If your hands aren’t strong enough to work the butter, use a food processor until the largest pieces of butter are the size of peas.
3. Add ice water and mix with your hands just until you can press it together into a ball. Do not overwork the dough, which will make it tough. You do not want any dry or crumbly parts, but you do want to see streaks of butter.
4. Divide into 2 equal parts, flatten each into a thick disc, and wrap individually in plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before using, or overnight. The dough can also be frozen at this point and thawed in the refrigerator before using.
Per serving (based on 16): 180 calories; 12 g fat; 7 g saturated fat; 30 mg cholesterol; 2 g protein; 16 g carbohydrate; no sugar; 1 g fiber; 147 mg sodium; 7 mg calcium
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.