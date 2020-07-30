This is a summer soup supper that is also vegetarian. It’s a light take on classic vichyssoise that is usually made with leeks, potatoes and cream. This soup is made with leeks and cannellini beans. It is creamy and rich without the use of cream. It will keep several days in the refrigerator. Bring to room temperature before serving.
Helpful Hints
• Be sure to puree the soup until it is smooth.
• When using dried spices, make sure they are fresh looking and no more than 6 months old.
Countdown
• Prepare all ingredients.
• Make soup.
Shopping List
To buy: 1 large leek, 1 bunch celery, 1 large can reduced-sodium cannellini beans, 1 container reduced-sodium vegetable broth, 1 bottle dried rosemary, 1 bottle dried sage and 1 bunch fresh chives.
Staples: olive oil, garlic, salt and black peppercorns.
White Bean Vichyssoise
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large leek, washed and sliced, (about 2 cups)
1/2 cup sliced celery
2 teaspoons minced garlic
2 cups reduced-sodium cannellini beans, washed and drained
3 cups reduced-sodium vegetable broth
1 1/2 teaspoons dried rosemary
1 1/2 teaspoons dried sage
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons chopped chives
Heat oil in a medium-size saucepan. Add leeks and celery and saute 5 minutes. Add garlic and continue to saute 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Add cannellini beans, vegetable broth, rosemary and sage. Bring to a simmer, cover with a lid and cook 15 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cool slightly and puree in a blender or food processor. Store in the refrigerator or serve at room temperature. Divide between 2 large bowls and sprinkle chopped chives on top.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 532 calories (26% from fat), 15.3 g fat (2.5 g saturated, 6.6 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 24.5 g protein, 81.2 g carbohydrates, 16.4 g fiber, 353 mg sodium.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.
