A coating of cumin flavors firm-textured, slightly sweet snapper in this simple Latin meal. I had some leftover and found that the fish was delicious served at room temperature the next day. Make extra, if you have time for another quick meal or lunch.
Arroz con Jitomate, or tomato rice, a typical Mexican rice dish, traditionally made with fresh, ripe tomatoes that have been peeled and mashed. Using organic, canned diced tomatoes gives a fresh flavor without the time-consuming work.
Helpful Hints
• Any type of white-fleshed fish fillet such as tilapia, grouper or pompano can be used.
• If you want more kick to the rice, add several drops of hot pepper sauce to the diced tomatoes.
Countdown
• Start rice.
• Prepare ingredients.
• Make fish.
• Finish rice.
Shopping List
To buy: 3/4 pound snapper fillets, skin removed, 1 jar ground cumin, 1 package microwaveable brown rice, 1 14.5-ounce can low-sodium, diced tomatoes*, 1 medium green bell pepper, 1 bunch cilantro (optional)
Staples: flour, egg, canola oil, salt, black peppercorns.
* Look for canned low-sodium diced tomatoes containing per cup: 41 calories, 9.6 g carbohydrate, 24 mg sodium.
Cumin-crusted snapper
2 tablespoons flour
2 teaspoons ground cumin
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
3/4 pound snapper fillets, skin removed
1 egg white, lightly beaten
1 tablespoon canola oil
Mix together flour, cumin and salt and pepper to taste in a bowl. Set aside. Dip snapper fillet in the egg white and then in the flour mixture. Coat both sides of the fillet and shake off extra flour.
Heat the oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Saute 3 minutes, turn and sauté 5 minutes. Test to see if the fish is ready. Spread the flesh aside with the tip of a knife. The flesh should be opaque and not translucent.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 272 calories, 86 calories from fay, 9.6 g total fat, 1 g saturated fat, 5 g monounsaturated fat, 60 mg cholesterol 140 mg sodium, 7 g carbohydrate, 0.4 g dietary fiber, 0.1 g sugars, 37.8 g protein
Exchanges: 1/2 starch, 5 lean meat
Tomato rice (arroz con jitomate)
1 package microwaveable brown rice (to make 1 1/2 cups cooked rice)
1 cup sliced green bell pepper
1 cup drained, canned low-sodium, diced tomatoes*
2 teaspoons canola oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro (optional)
Cook brown rice according to package instructions in the microwave. Measure 1 1/2 cups cooked rice and reserve remaining rice for another meal. Place green bell pepper slices in a bowl and microwave on high 1 minute. Remove and add the rice, tomatoes, oil and salt and pepper to taste to the bowl. Toss well. Sprinkle cilantro on top (optional).
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 251 calories, 66 calories from fat, 7.4 g total fat, 0.8 g saturated fat, 3.6 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 18 mg sodium, 36.3 g carbohydrate, 3.9 g dietary fiber, 4.2 g sugars, 5.2 g protein
Exchanges: 2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat
From “Fast and Flavorful Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. To order this book call 1-800-232-6733 or order online at www.shopdiabetes.org
