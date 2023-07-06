Cumin, cayenne pepper and coconut milk are among the diverse flavors in Brazilian dishes. They are featured in this Brazilian sautéed chicken dish served over quinoa.
Quinoa is an ancient grain indigenous to the Andes Mountains in South America. It has a nutty flavor, and it's high in protein and a good source of fiber. It’s also gluten-free.
Helpful Hints
• You can substitute green beans for okra. Add them to the chicken after it has simmered 10 minutes.
• You can find canned coconut milk in the ethnic section of the supermarket.
• Make sure your bottle of dried spice is less than 6 months old.
Countdown
• Start chicken.
• While chicken cooks, make quinoa.
Shopping List
To buy: 2 chicken breasts, bone in and wings removed, about 1/2 pound each, 1 bottle ground cumin, 1 bottle cayenne pepper, 1 package frozen diced onion, 1 package frozen sliced okra, 1 can light coconut milk, 1 container dry-roasted, unsalted peanuts and 1 package quinoa.
Staples: canola oil, fat-free, low-sodium chicken stock, salt and black peppercorns.
Brazilian-Style Chicken
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
2 chicken breasts, bone in and wings removed, about 12 ounces each
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon canola oil
1 cup frozen diced onion
1/2 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken stock*
2 cups frozen sliced okra
1/4 cup light coconut milk**
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 1/2 tablespoons dry-roasted, unsalted peanuts
Remove skin from chicken. Mix cumin and cayenne together and rub over chicken. Heat oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet, over medium-high heat. Brown chicken, turning to brown all sides, for 5 minutes. Add the onion, chicken stock and okra. Bring to a simmer. Lower heat to medium-low, cover with a lid and simmer 15 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees. Add coconut milk and salt and pepper to taste. Mix into sauce. Sprinkle peanuts on top. Serve over quinoa.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 350 calories, 13 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 4.5 g monounsaturated fat, 125 mg cholesterol, 45 g protein, 17 g carbohydrates, 6 g dietary fiber, 5 g sugars, 140 mg sodium, 1,130 mg potassium, 505 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 1/2 other carbohydrate 2 vegetable, 6 lean protein.
Quinoa
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1/2 cup quinoa
1 1/2 cups water
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place quinoa in a colander or sieve with small openings and run cold water over the grains. Place the quinoa and water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat. Lower heat to medium, cover with a lid and cook 10 minutes. All the water should be absorbed. If the pan runs dry before the quinoa is cooked, add more water. Add salt and pepper to taste. Place quinoa on a plate and serve chicken and sauce on top. Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 160 calories, 2.5 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0.5 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 6 g protein, 27 g carbohydrates, 3 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugars, 0 mg sodium, 240 mg potassium, 195 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 2 starch.
* Look for fat-free, low-sodium chicken stock or broth with 20 calories per cup and about 150 mg sodium per cup.
** Look for light coconut milk with 150 calories, 12 g fat and 45 mg sodium per cup.
From “Quick and Easy Chicken” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. Gassenheimer’s latest book is “Simply Smoothies: Fresh & Fast Diabetes-Friendly Snacks & Complete Meals,” published by the American Diabetes Association. To order either book call 1-800-232-6733 or at www.shopdiabetes.org.
