These Tex-Mex sandwiches are pan-fried and served with a quick Corn and Black Bean Salad. The variety of textures and flavors from the earthy, meaty mushrooms to the soft cheese and crisp tortillas combines to create a tasty, satisfying meal.
Helpful Hints
• A quick way to defrost corn kernels is to place them in a strainer in the sink and run hot water through them.
• If you prefer, you can use two skillets and make both quesadillas at the same time.
• Make sure your bottle of dried spice is less than 6 months old.
Countdown
• Make side dish and set aside.
• Make quesadilla.
Shopping List
3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast cutlets, 1 bottle ground cumin, 1/4 pound sliced, baby bello mushrooms, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat spinach, 1 package 8-inch flour tortillas*, 1 package shredded, reduced-fat cheddar cheese, 1 package frozen corn kernels and 1 can reduced-sodium black beans.
Staples: olive oil spray, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing, salt and black peppercorns.
Chicken-Mushroom Quesadillas
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1/2 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast cutlets (1/2-inch thick)
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
Olive oil spray
1/4 pound sliced, baby bello mushrooms (about 1 2/3 cups)
2 cups washed, ready-to-eat spinach
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 8-inch flour tortillas (1 ounce each)*
1/4 cup shredded, reduced-fat Cheddar cheese (1 ounce)
Sprinkle chicken with ground cumin covering all sides. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add the chicken and mushrooms and saute 3 to 4 minutes or until mushrooms are soft and chicken cooked. Stir in spinach until it wilts, about 1 minute. Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove to a bowl.
Using the same skillet, spray again with olive oil spray and add one tortilla and heat about 1 minute or until bottom is golden. Turn over and spread half the chicken mixture over 1/2 the tortilla. Sprinkle half the shredded cheese over the chicken. Gently fold in half, cover with a lid and saute 1 minute. Remove to a dinner plate and repeat for second tortilla. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 300 calories, 11 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 5 g monounsaturated fat, 85 mg cholesterol, 36 g protein, 21 g carbohydrates, 7 g dietary fiber, 2 g sugars, 460 mg sodium, 790 mg potassium, 425 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 1 starch, 1 vegetable, 4 1/2 lean protein.
Corn and Black Bean Salad
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 cup frozen corn kernels, defrosted
1 cup drained and rinsed, reduced-sodium canned black beans
2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place corn and black beans in a bowl. Add dressing and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 180 calories, 2 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0.5 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 9 g protein, 35 g carbohydrates, 10 g dietary fiber, 3 g sugars, 105 mg sodium, 530 mg potassium, 180 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 2 starch, 1/2 fat.
* Look for light tortillas, 8 to 9 inches in diameter weighing 39 g or 1 1/2-ounces, with 80 calories, 2 g fat, 250 mg sodium per tortilla.
From “Quick and Easy Chicken” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. Gassenheimer’s latest book is “Simply Smoothies: Fresh & Fast Diabetes-Friendly Snacks & Complete Meals,” published by the American Diabetes Association. To order either book call 1-800-232-6733 or at www.shopdiabetes.org.
