This is a simple one-dish meal made with shiitake mushrooms, chicken, cashew nuts and an Asian dressing. It can be served warm or at room temperature.
I’ve given substitutions for some of the ingredients so that you can make this salad with ingredients you have on hand, if you prefer.
Sesame oil lends a nutty flavor. Toasted sesame oil can be found in most supermarkets. I prefer its more intense sesame flavor.
Steamed Chinese noodles can be found in the refrigerated section of the produce department. You can use dried Chinese noodles or angel hair pasta instead.
Helpful Hints
• White vinegar diluted with a little water can be used instead of rice vinegar.
• Any variety of cooked chicken strips, pieces, roasted or rotisserie can be used.
• Regular sesame oil or canola oil can be used instead of toasted sesame oil.
• Any sliced mushrooms can be used instead of shiitake.
• Minced garlic can be found in jars in the produce section of the market.
• Walnuts can be used instead of cashew nuts.
• A quick way to slice scallions is to snip them with a scissors.
Countdown
• Place water for Chinese noodles on to boil.
• Mix sauce.
• Boil noodles.
• Make salad.
Shopping List
To buy: 3/4 pound boneless skinless chicken breast, 1 bottle low-sodium soy sauce, 1 bottle Chinese rice vinegar, 1 package steamed or dried Chinese noodles, 1 bottle toasted sesame oil, 1 package unsalted cashew nuts,1 red bell pepper, 1 container shiitake or portobello mushrooms, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat Romaine lettuce, 1 bunch scallions.
Staples: minced garlic, salt, black peppercorns.
Chinese Salad with Asian Dressing
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce
3 tablespoons Chinese rice vinegar
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil (divided use)
1/4 pound steamed or dried Chinese noodles (about 1/2 cup)
3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast cut into 1/2-inch pieces
3 teaspoons minced garlic
1 red bell pepper, sliced (about 1 1/2 cups)
1 cup sliced shiitake or portobello mushrooms
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Washed, ready-to-eat Romaine lettuce (about 3 cups)
2 scallions, sliced (about 1/3 cup)
2 tablespoons unsalted cashew nuts
Place a medium saucepan filled with water on to boil over high heat. Mix the soy sauce, vinegar and 1/2 tablespoon sesame oil together. When water comes to a boil, add the noodles. Boil 2 minutes and drain in a colander. Run cold water through them. Set Aside. Heat the remaining 1/2 tablespoon sesame oil in a wok or nonstick skillet over high heat and add the chicken and stir-fry 2 minutes. Add garlic, red pepper and mushrooms. Stir fry 2 minutes. Add the soy sauce mixture and stir-fry 1 minute. Remove wok from the heat and add the noodles. Add salt and pepper to taste and the sauce. Toss well. Divide lettuce leaves between 2 dinner plates. Spoon noodle and meat mixture over lettuce. Sprinkle sliced scallion and cashews on top.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 526 calories, 158 calories from fat, 17.6 g total fat, 3.1 g saturated fat, 6.4 g monounsaturated fat, 144 mg cholesterol, 492 mg sodium, 44.9 g carbohydrate, 6.2 g dietary fiber, 7.7. g sugars, 47.1 g protein
Exchanges: 2 starch, 2 vegetable, 5 lean meat, 2 fat
From “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. To order this book call 1-800-232-6733 or order online at www.shopdiabetes.org
