Cioppino is a 20-minute meal. Italian immigrants are credited with bringing this soup filled with a variety of seafood and vegetables to San Francisco.
Helpful Hints
• You can substitute any type of firm non-oily white fish.
• You can substitute several drops of hot pepper sauce for red pepper flakes.
Countdown
• Prepare ingredients.
• Make soup.
Shopping List
To buy: 1/2 pound fresh sea scallops, 6 ounces grouper fillet, 1 can low-sodium, no-sugar-added whole tomatoes*, 1 container low-sodium seafood broth**, 1 bottle red pepper flakes, 1 loaf multigrain bread, 1 red onion, 1 green bell pepper, 1 red potato and 1 bunch fresh basil.
Staples: olive oil, olive oil spray, garlic, balsamic vinegar, salt and black peppercorns.
Cioppino (Fish Casserole)
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1/2 pound fresh sea scallops
6 ounces grouper fillet
3 teaspoons olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black
1 cup sliced red onion
2 cups sliced green bell peppers
5 garlic cloves, divided use
1/4 pound unpeeled red potatoes, washed, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 3/4 cup)
2 cups canned low-sodium, no-sugar-added whole tomatoes (including juice)*
1 cup low-sodium seafood broth**
1 cup water
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped
2 slices multigrain bread
Olive oil spray
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Wash scallops and grouper and pat dry with a paper towel. Cut grouper into 1-inch pieces or about the same size as the scallops. Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add fish and scallops, sauté 2 minutes, remove to two large soup bowls, and add salt and pepper to taste. Add onion, green pepper, and 4 crushed garlic cloves to skillet. Sauté 3 minutes. Add potatoes, tomatoes, broth, water and red pepper flakes. Break up whole tomatoes with the edge of a cooking spoon. Bring to a simmer, cover and simmer 10 minutes. Add balsamic vinegar and salt and pepper, to taste. Spoon over fish in soup bowls. Sprinkle basil on top. Cut remaining garlic clove in half and spray bread with olive oil spray. Cut fifth garlic in half and rub bread with cut sides of garlic. Place in toaster oven or under broiler to toast. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 480 calories, 106 calories from fat, 12 g fat, 1.7 g saturated fat, 6.3 g monounsaturated fat, 65 mg cholesterol, 43 g protein, 49 g carbohydrates, 8 g dietary fiber, 15 g sugars, 540 mg sodium, 1,625 mg potassium, 380 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 1 1/2 starch, 5 vegetable, 5 lean protein.
Shop Smart
* Canned low-sodium, no-sugar-added whole tomatoes, containing per cup: 41 calories, .3 g fat, .04 g saturated fat, 24 mg sodium.
** Low-sodium seafood broth, containing per cup: 10 calories, 0 g fat, 480 mg sodium.
From “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. Gassenheimer’s latest book is “Simply Smoothies: Fresh & Fast Diabetes-Friendly Snacks & Complete Meals,” published by the American Diabetes Association. To order either book call 1-800-232-6733 or at www.shopdiabetes.org.
