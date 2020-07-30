Mild, tangy Adobo is one of the national dishes of the Philippines. The meat is cooked slowly in a vinegar sauce over low heat. It usually takes hours to stew. This is a shortened version using pork tenderloin. It has the flavors without the hours of cooking.
Helpful Hints
— Minced garlic can be found in the produce section of the market.
— Use a small saucepan so the sauce will cover the chicken.
Countdown
— Prepare ingredients.
— Start recipe.
— While pork cooks, microwave rice.
Shopping List
3/4 pound pork tenderloin, 1 bottle distilled white vinegar, 1 bottle low-sodium soy sauce*, 1 small bottle honey, 1 package microwaveable brown rice, 1 red bell pepper and 1 bunch scallions.
Staples: olive oil, onion, minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns.
Shop Smart
* low-sodium soy sauce, containing per tablespoon: 8 calories, 511 mg sodium
Filipino Pork Adobo
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
3/4 pound pork tenderloin, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
2 teaspoons olive oil
1/2 cup sliced onion
2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
1 1/2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons honey
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 cup sliced red bell pepper
1 package microwave brown rice (to make 1 1/2 cups rice)
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 scallion, sliced
Remove visible fat from pork and cut into 1/2-inch pieces. Heat oil in a small saucepan and brown the pork on all sides, about 5 minutes. Add onion, vinegar, soy sauce, honey, garlic and red bell pepper. Bring to a simmer, do not boil, and cook covered 10 minutes. Meanwhile make the microwaved rice. Cook rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups and set aside the remaining rice for another dinner. Divide rice between two dinner plates and spoon the adobo on top and sprinkle with scallions.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 500 calories, 90 calories from fat, 10 g fat, 2.1 g saturated fat, 5.1 g monounsaturated fat, 110 mg cholesterol, 42 g protein, 60 g carbohydrates, 5 g dietary fiber, 21 g sugars, 590 mg sodium, 985 mg potassium, 595 mg phosphorus
Exchanges: 2 1/2 starch, 1 other carbohydrate, 1 vegetable, 4 1/2 protein
From “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. To order this book call 1-800-232-6733 or order online at www.shopdiabetes.org
