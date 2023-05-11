Chicken in a rich onion, mushroom and balsamic vinegar sauce served over sautéed corn and peas is a dinner that takes only minutes to make. It was created by celebrity chef Jacques Pepin for his television show and book “Fast Food My Way.”
In an interview, I asked him what a French chef was doing using ketchup. He said a rich tomato sauce like ketchup has been used for centuries in France.
I’ve adapted his recipe here.
Helpful Hints
• You can find diced fresh onions in the produce section of the supermarket.
• You can use dried chives (1 teaspoon) instead of fresh chives.
• To save washing a second skillet, use same skillet to cook the chicken and corn and peas. When the sauce is done, pour it into a bowl while chicken bakes and add the peas and corn to the skillet.
Countdown
• Preheat oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.
• Prepare chicken and place in oven.
• Make sauce.
• Make corn and peas in same skillet as chicken.
Shopping List
To buy: 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, 1 bottle ketchup, 1 package frozen corn kernels , 1 package frozen baby peas, 1 container fresh diced onion, 1 container sliced white button mushrooms, 1 bunch fresh chives (optional)
Staples: olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt and black peppercorns.
Jacques Pepin's Supreme of Chicken with Balsamic Vinegar and Onion Sauce
3 teaspoons olive oil, divided use
3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup fresh diced onion
1 cup sliced white button mushrooms
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1/2 tablespoon ketchup
1/2 cup water
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil over high heat in a nonstick skillet large enough to hold the chicken breasts in one layer. When hot, add the chicken breasts, and sprinkle them with the salt and pepper to taste. Saute, uncovered, for 3 minutes on each side. Transfer the breasts to an ovenproof plate, reserving the drippings in the pan, and place the breasts in the oven. Continue cooking in the oven for 15 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees. Add the onions and mushrooms to the drippings in the pan, and cook for 1 minute over high heat. Add the vinegar and ketchup and continue cooking for another minute. Add the water, and cook until the liquid is reduced by half about 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the third teaspoon oil. Remove sauce to a bowl and use same skillet for the corn and peas.
Yield 2 servings
Per serving: 293 calories, 102 calories from fat, 11.3 g total fat, 1.9 g saturated fat, 6.2 g monounsaturated far, 108 mg cholesterol, 245 mg sodium, 8.6 g carbohydrate, 1 g dietary fiber, 4.1 g sugars, 37.8 g protein.
Exchanges: 2 vegetable, 5 lean meat, 1/2 fat.
Corn and Peas
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 1/2 cups frozen corn kernels
1 1/2 cups frozen baby peas
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives (optional)
Heat olive oil in the same skillet used for the chicken over high heat. Add the corn, peas, salt and pepper to taste. Saute for 4 minutes, until the vegetables are cooked through. Sprinkle with chives (optional).
Yield 2 servings
Per serving: 218 calories, 57 calories from fat, 6.4 g total fat, 1.1 g saturated fat, 3.8 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 137 mg sodium, 35.2 g carbohydrate, 6.7 dietary fiber, 12.7 g sugars, 9.2 g protein.
Exchanges: 2 starch, 1 fat.
From “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. Gassenheimer’s latest book is “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” published by the American Diabetes Association. To order either book call 1-800-232-6733 or at www.shopdiabetes.org.
