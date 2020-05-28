This is a quick take on a popular Chinese classic. Marinated pork tenderloin and cabbage are wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves and served with bok choy topped with peanuts.
Helpful Hints
• Ready-to-eat shredded cabbage for coleslaw can be found in the produce section.
• Chinese cabbage (also called napa cabbage) can be used instead of bok choy.
• Buy canned, sliced water chestnuts.
• Minced garlic can be found in the produce section of the market.
Countdown
• Prepare all ingredients.
• Marinate pork.
• Microwave the rice.
• Stir-fry bok choy.
• Complete pork dish using the same wok.
Shopping List
3/4 pound pork tenderloin, 1 bottle low-sodium soy sauce*, 1 package microwave brown rice, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1 container unsalted peanuts, 1 can sliced water chestnuts, 1 small bottle hoisin sauce, 1 small piece fresh ginger, 1 small bok choy, 1 head iceberg lettuce and 1 bag ready-to-eat shredded coleslaw.
Staples: minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns.
Shop Smart
* low-sodium soy sauce, containing per tablespoon: 8 calories, 511 mg sodium
Mu Shu Pork Wrap with Bok-Choy
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
3/4 pound pork tenderloin
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon grated or chopped fresh ginger
1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce*
1 package microwave brown rice (to make 1 1/2 cups cooked rice)
4 teaspoons sesame oil, divided use
4 cups sliced bok choy
2 tablespoons unsalted peanuts
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 cups ready-to-eat shredded coleslaw
1/2 cup drained, canned sliced water chestnuts
Several large iceberg lettuce leaves
1 tablespoons hoisin sauce
Remove visible fat from pork and cut into strips about 1/4-inch thick. Mix garlic, ginger and soy sauce and together in a bowl, add the pork strips and mix to cover pork with marinade. Set aside to marinate.
Microwave rice according to package instructions, measure 1 1/2 cups and divide between two dinner plates.
Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a wok or skillet until smoking. Add the bok choy. Stir-fry 3 to 4 minutes. Add the peanuts and salt and pepper to taste. Spoon over the rice and use the same wok for the pork.
Heat remaining 2 teaspoons sesame oil in the same wok or skillet until smoking, and add the coleslaw. Stir fry 1 minute. Push coleslaw to the sides of the pan and add the pork, marinade and water chestnuts. Stir-fry 4 minutes in the center of the pan. Draw in the coleslaw and continue to cook 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Carefully remove 6 large lettuce leaves and divide between the 2 plates. Spread hoisin sauce on inside of leaves. Add pork and vegetables. Roll up. Pour any pan juices left over boy-choy and rice. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 570 calories, 170 calories from fat, 19 g fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 7.8 g monounsaturated fat, 110 mg cholesterol, 47 g protein, 54 g carbohydrates, 9 g dietary fiber, 9 g sugars, 600 mg sodium, 1,445 mg potassium, 680 mg phosphorus
Exchanges/food choices: 3 starch, 2 vegetable, 5 lean protein, 1 fat
From “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. To order this book call 1-800-232-6733 or order online at www.shopdiabetes.org
