Frittatas and omelets are different. A frittata is cooked very slowly over low heat, making it firm and set, while an omelet is cooked fast over high heat, making it creamy and runny. A frittata needs to be cooked on both sides. Some people flip it in the pan. A much easier way is to place it under a broiler for a minute.
Helpful Hints
A quick way to chop dill and parsley is to wash and dry the herbs and then snip the leaves with scissors right off the stem.
• Toast baguette with cheese in a toaster oven or under a broiler.
• Use a skillet that can go under the broiler.
Countdown
• Preheat broiler.
• Make frittata
• While frittata cooks, make toast.
Shopping List
To buy: 1 can low-sodium diced tomatoes, 1 bunch fresh dill, 1 bunch fresh parsley, 1 container eggs, 1 piece Parmesan cheese, 1 can olive oil spray, and 1 whole wheat baguette.
Staples: onion, salt and black peppercorns.
Onion, Tomatoand Parmesan Frittata
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 cup thinly sliced onion
1 cup drained canned low-sodium diced tomatoes
1/4 cup fresh dill leaves, torn into bite-size pieces
1/4 cup chopped parsley leaves
3 whole eggs
4 egg whites
1 1/2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 1 1/2-inch slices whole wheat baguette
Olive oil spray
Preheat broiler. Place onion and tomatoes in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 3 minutes. Remove from microwave oven and add dill and parsley.
Mix whole eggs and egg whites together. Add Parmesan cheese, onion and tomato mixture and salt and pepper. Heat a 9-inch nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Spray with olive oil spray and add the egg mixture and turn the heat down to low. Cook without browning the bottom 10 minutes. The eggs will be set, but the top is a little runny.
Place pan under the broiler for 1 minute until the top is set, but not brown. Remove and cut in half. Slide halves onto 2 plates. Toast bread and spray one side of each slice with olive oil spray. Serve with 1 toast per person.
Per serving: 390 calories, 13 g total fat, 4 g saturated fat, 5.3 g monounsaturated fat, 640 mg sodium, 285 mg cholesterol, 42 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 6 g sugars, 590 mg potassium, 245 mg phosphorus.
From “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. Gassenheimer’s latest book is “Simply Smoothies: Fresh & Fast Diabetes-Friendly Snacks & Complete Meals,” published by the American Diabetes Association. To order either book call 1-800-232-6733 or at www.shopdiabetes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.