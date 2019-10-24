Stir-fried veal is a Chinese dinner that can be made faster than sending out for Chinese food. It takes several minutes to gather the ingredients for stir-fry dishes, but only a few minutes to cook. A stir-fry tip is to line up all of the ingredients on a plate or cutting board in order of use. Then you won’t have to keep referring to the recipe while cooking.
Sherry is combined with soy sauce to make a flavorful sauce. Fat-free, low-salt chicken broth can be used instead. The flavor will be different, but tasty.
Shortcut: Omit the rice recipe below and serve the stir-fried veal over plain rice.
Helpful Hints
• Boneless, skinless chicken breast can be substituted for the veal.
• Minced garlic can be found in jars in the produce or condiment sections of the supermarket.
• Your wok or skillet should be very hot so the veal will be crisp.
Countdown
• Marinate veal.
• Prepare other ingredients.
• Microwave rice.
• Stir-fry veal dish.
• Stir-fry rice.
Shopping List
To buy: 3/4 pound veal cutlet,1 small bottle sherry, 1 bottle low-sodium, soy sauce, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1 package microwaveable brown rice, 1 package frozen peas, 1 cucumber.
Staples: minced garlic, cornstarch, salt, black peppercorns.
Quick-Fried Diced Veal
1/2 cup sherry
1 1/2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
4 teaspoons minced garlic
3/4 pound veal cutlet
1/2 tablespoon cornstarch
1/2 tablespoon sesame oil
2 cups peeled cucumber cubes
In a small bowl, mix sherry, soy sauce and garlic together. Cut veal into 1-inch pieces and add to marinade. Set aside while preparing remaining ingredients. Remove veal from marinade, reserving marinade. Toss veal in cornstarch and set aside. Heat sesame oil in a wok or skillet over high heat. Add veal and stir-fry 1 minute. Add the marinade, and cucumber. Stir-fry 2 minutes. Remove to a plate. Use the same wok for the rice dish.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 323 calories, 61 calories from fat, 6.8 g total fat, 1.4 g saturated fat, 2.3 g monounsaturated fat, 132 mg cholesterol, 518 mg sodium, 14.8 g carbohydrate, 1.3 g dietary fiber, 2 g sugars, 38.3 g protein
Exchanges: 1/2 carbohydrate, 1 vegetable, 5 lean meat, 1/2 alcohol
Simple Fried Rice
1 package microwaveable brown rice (to make 1 1/2 cups)
1/2 tablespoon sesame oil
1/2 cup frozen peas (defrosted)
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Cook rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups rice and reserve remaining rice for another meal. Heat sesame oil in the wok over high heat. Add the rice and peas. Stir-fry 1 minute. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between 2 dinner plates and serve veal and sauce on top.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 238 calories, 55 calories from fat, 6.1 g total fat, 0.9 g saturated fat, 2.1 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 52 mg sodium, 34.2 g carbohydrate, 3 g dietary fiber, 1.9 g sugars, 5.6 protein
Exchanges: 2 1/2 starch, 1 fat
From “Fast and Flavorful Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. To order this book call 1-800-232-6733 or order online at www.shopdiabetes.org
