People adhere to gluten-free diets for various reasons. Individuals with Celiac disease have to avoid gluten because they have a form of gluten intolerance that results in severe gastrointestinal distress if they consume it. However, others avoid gluten, which is a protein found in all kinds of wheat, including barley, rye, triticale, rye, and wheat hybrids, because they're simply allergic to wheat. Some have intolerances that are not exactly allergies or Celiac disease, but can make it difficult to digest gluten.
editor's pick
Enjoy whole grains, even on a gluten-free diet
- Metro Newspaper Service
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Longtime Hartselle assistant baseball coach retires
- Economists: Rebounding economy, not unemployment benefits, causing staff shortages
- Longtime basketball coach Larry Slater dies at 74
- Lifeguard shortage impacting Decatur, Hartselle pools
- UPDATE: Sheriff: 16-year-old girl and her alleged abductor found
- New grocery store to open in June
- DECATUR HIGH CLASS OF 2021: Sandifer made 'most of every day'; 224 graduate tonight
- Appellate court affirms life sentences for Steenson
- Sheriff: Moulton man doused woman in gasoline, threatened to burn her alive
- 'Every community needs a George Mills': local veteran, community leader turns 100
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Police: Gambling raid in response to complaints (4)
- Families urge legal changes to prevent more police killings (3)
- Economists: Rebounding economy, not unemployment benefits, causing staff shortages (3)
- City poised to borrow millions for Sixth Avenue streetscape (3)
- Lifetime gun permits cause financial concern for sheriff (3)
- Editorial: Republicans give up on small government (2)
- City loses two most senior Revenue employees after disciplinary actions (2)
- Controversy mars 6A championship (2)
- Kenneth Vandiver (2)
- Martin Schram: Liz Cheney — the last GOP leader still standing tall (2)
- Judicial, DA pay changes go to the governor (1)
- Do you support the law that creates a statewide database tracking disciplinary actions and excessive force complaints against law enforcement officers? (1)
- Anger comes out as ambulance board votes on ordinance recommendation (1)
- Youth Services to bring back regular programs this summer (1)
- Athens eliminated after two losses at state tournament (1)
- Should Congress form an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack? (1)
- Should the Decatur City Council allow ambulances to take nine rather than eight minutes to respond to in-city emergency calls? (1)
- Police: Rape suspect unwittingly messaged 11-year-old victim's father (1)
- New York Daily News: Biden affirms a historical fact (1)
- Editorial: Legislature finally OKs medical marijuana (1)
- New bank plans to open in city (1)
- Mildred Frances Hamilton Andrew (1)
- GOP's Sen. Scott suggests Dems use race as political weapon (1)
- Lifeguard shortage impacting Decatur, Hartselle pools (1)
- AP Interview: NASA chief big on climate, hedges on moon date (1)
- Mayor, council clash over need for Fire Department rescue boat (1)
- Director of development finalists visit city (1)
- Jury convicts Alabama officer of murder in 2018 shooting (1)
- Accidents piling up at or near Decatur apartment complex (1)
- County could add ball fields, other athletic facilities on reacquired North Park land (1)
- Paving of Sixth Avenue scheduled to start in June (1)
- Charles E. Baker Sr. (1)
- Police track capital murder suspect through surveillance cameras (1)
- Downtown Commons project remains on wish list after more than 2 decades (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.