Trains rumbled past the open-air market, the whistle temporarily pausing activity in the pavilion where farmers, separated from masked customers by yellow caution tape, stood next to tables filled with baskets of strawberries, greens, potatoes, onions and squash.
“Everything is going pretty good. People are respecting the new rules, which will probably be our normal this season,” said Elizabeth Thompson, manager of the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market.
Opening in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the market in downtown Decatur offered a semi-return to normalcy for locals. Since opening April 11, the market has experienced an increase of 100 to 150 customers each week. Last Saturday, 536 people visited the market.
In adherence to safety guidelines, the market limited the number of people allowed inside the pavilion and set up caution tape along the tables.
The market also offered the option of ordering The Freshy Box, which features items from local vendors, online. The boxes, which go on sale from Tuesday to Thursday at 3 p.m., typically sell out by Wednesday, Thompson said. This week’s box includes a half gallon of strawberries, five pounds of cornmeal, a head of cabbage, white and purple onions, a half-pound of Swiss chard, two old fashioned tea cakes and a cucumber plant. Order online at decaturfarmersmarket.org.
While items offered by farmers will reflect previous years, the annual food events that are staples of the market — Strawberry Day, Corn Day, Tomato Sandwich Day, Watermelon Day and Harvest Day — will not take place.
“All of our event days center around sampling free food and that’s something we cannot do at this time,” Thompson said.
If you plan to stop by the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market, remember to wear a mask and gloves, bring cash and practice social distancing. Along with vegetables and fruit, the market currently offers flowers, herbs, tomato and cucumber plants, meat, eggs and coffee. Locals also stop by the Lawrence County Farmers Market, 13182 Alabama 157 in Moulton, on Tuesday, 6 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, 1-7 p.m., and Saturday, 6 a.m.-1 p.m., or the Hartselle Farmers Market, 208 Sparkman St. S.W., Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
For a taste of the season’s fresh offerings, try these recipes from the Morgan County-Farmers Market and Alabama Farmers Federation.
Swiss Chard
Wash and dry the greens. Drizzle olive oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Add the Swiss Chard to the skillet and sauté for 3-4 minutes, until the greens have wilted considerably. Season with salt and pepper.
Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market
Strawberry Pie
12-ounce can lemon-lime soda
2 teaspoons cornstarch
3-ounce box strawberry-flavored gelatin
16-ounce container fresh strawberries
9-inch prepared pie crust, regular or graham cracker, baked according to instructions
In a medium pot, bring the lemon-lime soda and cornstarch to a boil. Boil until liquid is nearly clear, about 3 minutes. Remove from stove and add gelatin, mixing well. While mixture cools, wash, hull and cut strawberries in half. Stir strawberries into the gelatin mixture and pour into prepared pie crust. Chill until set. Serve with fresh whipped cream or thawed frozen whipped topping.
Strawberry Cobbler
16-ounce container fresh strawberries
3 tablespoons orange juice
1½ cups all-purpose flour
1 cup white sugar, divided
¾ cup butter, divided
1 cup brown sugar
Heat oven to 350 and lightly spray a 2-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Wash, hull and slice strawberries. In medium pot over medium heat, combine strawberries, orange juice and ½ cup of white sugar and cook until sugar is dissolved. Pour into baking dish. In another bowl, combine flour and remaining sugar. Use a pastry lender or two forks to cut ½ cup of the butter into it. Sprinkle the mixture on top of the strawberries. Soften the remaining butter and mix with the brown sugar. Drop dollops on top of the flour mixture. Bake 55 minutes to an hour or until golden and bubble. Serve with vanilla ice cream.
Stewed Squash
6-8 medium yellow squash, thinly sliced
1 small onion, diced
Salt and pepper to taste.
Place squash and onions in a pot and barely cover with water. Add salt and pepper. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes.
Squash Casserole
6-8 medium yellow squash
1 small onion, diced
Salt and pepper to taste
3 eggs
1 cup milk
1 cup Ritz crackers
3 tablespoons margarine, melted
2 cups shredded mild cheddar cheese
Heat oven to 350. Slice squash. Cook with onions in small amount of water until tender. Add salt and pepper. Drain, leaving a small amount of water in squash. Set aside. In a large bowl, beat eggs well and stir in milk, salt and pepper. Add in the cooked squash and onions. Add cracker crumbs, melted margarine and 1½ cups of cheese. Stir until blended. Pour into greased casserole dish. Sprinkle remaining cheese on top. Bake for 30 minutes or until lightly browned.
Roasted New Potatoes
1½ pounds new potatoes
2 cups thickly sliced red, yellow or green bell peppers
1 cup coarsely chopped red onion
1 cup thickly sliced zucchini
½ cup thickly sliced celery
3 cloves garlic, minced or pressed
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon orange juice
1½ teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon dry mustard
¼ teaspoon pepper
Cut unpeeled potatoes in half then slice in ¼-inch-thick slices. Spray a large roasting pan or bottom of broiler pan with nonstick cooking spray. Combine all vegetables and garlic in pan. In small bowl, combine oil, orange juice, salt, paprika, dry mustard and pepper. Pour over vegetables, tossing to coat. Roast at 400 degrees for 30-40 minutes. Allow vegetables to cool slightly. Refrigerate for 8 hours or up to 2 days.
