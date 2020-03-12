From seafood to soul food, steaks to sweets and craft brews to coffee roasts, the 33rd annual Taste of the Valley will offer scrumptious samples for everyone.
Organizers expect more than 300 people to attend the culinary celebration, which will feature offerings from more than 30 local restaurants, wineries and breweries, on Monday at Ingalls Harbor.
“Food never goes out of style. That’s what makes this event so special,” said Quay Lively, events and fundraising coordinator for the Volunteer Center of Morgan County. “People are looking for a fun night out, and it’s hard to find something more fun than great food and great drinks with great people.”
Highlighting north Alabama’s culinary scene, Taste of the Valley will feature barbecue joints, comfort food eateries, seafood restaurants and the state’s only all-keto bakery.
Among this year’s first-time participants are SteakDown Street, a newcomer to downtown’s Second Avenue last year, LawLer’s BBQ, an Athens’ mainstay that expanded to Decatur in 2018, and Funnel Cake Queen, which opened on Danville Road Southwest last month.
“I never dreamed people would love funnel cakes so much,” said Kenya Congress, owner of Funnel Cake Queen. “My goal was to do $300 a day. That way I could employ someone, help someone else out and give a portion to nonprofits. God has tripled that almost daily. I did not expect this.”
Congress, who for two years operated Home of Grace, a shelter for women and children, sees Funnel Cake Queen, which shares a storefront with Joe’s Mobile Deli, as an extension of her ministry.
“I started making funnel cakes about a year ago to help pay utilities at Home of Grace. But we got so far behind and I couldn’t keep up with bills,” Congress said. “Having the Funnel Cake Queen gives me the opportunity to still give back. I’m able to donate to nonprofits and bless churches.”
Beyond the classic funnel cake of fried dough with powdered sugar, Congress offers more than 20 toppings, including gummy bears, nerds, banana pudding, Fruity Pebbles, peach and more.
“Some of the flavors I came up with, others the customers came up with. One person came in and said, ‘If you had apple, that would be good.’ So, the next day we had apple,” said Congress, who also added blueberries, fried Snickers and fried Oreos based on recommendations.
As for the most popular flavors, Congress pointed to the strawberry cheesecake, strawberry banana, Oreo and red velvet.
“The strawberries are a big hit. My favorite is the strawberry cheesecake and I don’t even like strawberries, but the strawberries are so sweet and delicious,” Congress said.
For Taste of the Valley, Congress will bring all of the toppings, minus the ice cream.
Along with Funnel Cake Queen, SteakDown Street and LawLer’s, participants include At Last, Bank Street Grill, B.B. Perrins, Burningtree Country Club, Canton House, Charlie’s Vineyard at Frost Farm, Chicken Salad Chick, Cross-Eyed Owl, Fathead Fanny, Fire Creek Grill, High Point Market, JW Steakhouse, Joe’s Mobile Deli, Josie’s, Libby’s Catfish & Diner, Mellow Mushroom, Moe’s Original BBQ, O’Charley's, Sam’s Sports Grill, Shine On Coffee Roasters, Simp McGhee’s, Such-N-Such, The Brick Deli, The Freight House, The Railyard, Valley Budweiser, Whisk’d Café, Wills Creek Winery and Yellow Hammer Brewing.
A judging panel, including Sister Schubert and Betty Sims, will determine the best appetizer, best fish or chicken entrée, best beef or pork entrée, best side item, best dessert and best St. Patrick’s-themed booth. Guests will receive a ticket on arrival and will determine the people’s choice award.
Advance tickets cost $20 for one person or $35 for two. Tickets the day of the event and at the door are $25. Proceeds will benefit the Volunteer Center’s outreach programs.
“The Volunteer Center does so many things to help the people of Morgan County," Lively said. "We provide heating and air assistance, build wheelchair ramps, distribute holiday hope chests to children, operate a teen Christmas assistance program and assist with the backpack food ministry."
Last year, the nonprofit organization served more than 12,000 people through the countywide programs. Taste of the Valley plays a crucial role in the operation of those program. More than 300 people attended the 2019 event, which raised $14,000.
Quay attributed the record-setting number to the event’s move to Ingalls Harbor last year. The move to the larger facility allowed the Volunteer Center to grow the event, attract more participants and bring in more guests.
“I feel like we got our home. Holiday Inn was great and the Decatur Country Club was great, but we were growing and the event was busting out at the seams. It’s a great experience,” Lively said.
Tickets to Taste of the Valley are available at The Railyard on Second Avenue Southeast, Freight House in Hartselle, Jimmy Smith Jewelers on Sixth Avenue and The Volunteer Center.
The 6-8 p.m. event also will feature a raffle for lunch or dinner for two once a month for a year from participating restaurants. Raffle tickets cost $5.
“Get there early, the line starts forming at 5:30 p.m. And come hungry. There is so much food to sample and taste. You might just find a new favorite restaurant,” Lively said.
