This is a light, quick supper, perfect for a busy weekday meal. Frittata Primavera or “spring style” is an Italian omelet filled with fresh vegetables. The secret is to cook it slowly for 10 minutes so that it becomes thick, more like a quiche than an omelet.
Use fresh basil and good quality fresh Parmesan cheese for the best results for this dinner.
Fennel is sometimes called anise. It is a pale green bulb with featherlike leaves similar to dill. It has a sweetish, licorice flavor when raw and a pleasant mild flavor when cooked.
Helpful Hints
• Sliced fresh onions and diced green bell pepper can be found in the produce section of the supermarket.
• Use a nonstick skillet with an oven-proof handle for frittata.
• Slice the fennel in a food processor fitted with a slicing blade.
• Use a baking dish that fits in a microwave oven for the fennel.
• If a microwave is not available, place fennel in a large saucepan of boiling water. Boil 5 minutes and drain. Place in an ovenproof dish and continue with recipe.
Countdown
• Preheat broiler.
• Start potatoes.
• While potatoes cook, prepare vegetables.
• While frittata cooks, make fennel.
• Complete frittata.
Shopping List
To buy: 1 small package Parmesan cheese, 1 package shelled fresh or frozen edamame, 1 loaf whole grain bread, 1/2 pound red potatoes, 1 package fresh sliced onion, 1 package sliced baby bello mushrooms, 1 package fresh diced green bell pepper, 1 bunch basil, 1 fennel bulb.
Staples: olive oil, olive oil spray, minced garlic, plain bread crumbs, eggs (5 needed), skim milk, salt, black peppercorns.
Frittata Primavera
1/2 pound red potatoes (1 1/2 cups cubed)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup fresh sliced onion
1 cup sliced baby bello mushrooms
1/2 cup fresh diced green bell pepper
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 large whole egg
4 large egg whites
1/4 cup skim milk
1/2 cup shelled fresh or frozen edamame
1/2 cup fresh basil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 slices whole grain bread (1 ounce each)
Olive oil spray
Preheat broiler. Wash potatoes, do not skin, and cut into small cubes, about 1/4 inch. Heat oil in a medium, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add potatoes making sure they are in one layer and sauté, tossing to brown all sides, 5 minutes. While potatoes cook, measure onion, mushrooms, green pepper, and garlic. Add to skillet and continue to sauté 5 minutes. Whisk whole egg, egg whites, and skim milk together. Tear basil into small pieces and add to egg mixture with a little salt and pepper to taste. Pour into skillet and gently stir vegetables to make sure egg mixture spreads throughout the pan. Turn heat to low and cook 10 minutes. Frittata will be mostly cooked through. Place frittata under broiler to brown 1 to 2 minutes. Watch to make sure top doesn’t brown too much. While frittata is in broiler, spray bread with olive oil spray and place bread in broiler under frittata pan or in oven to warm. To serve, loosen frittata around edges, cut in half, and slip each half onto individual plates. Serve with warm bread.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 382 calories, 121 calories from fat, 13.5 g total fat, 1.9 g saturated fat, 6.5 g monounsaturated fat, 107 mg cholesterol, 287 mg sodium, 45.1 g carbohydrate, 7.5 g dietary fiber, 7.6 g sugars, 23 g protein
Exchanges: 12 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 lean meat1 1/2 fat
Gratineed Fennel
1 fennel bulb, sliced (4 cups)
1/4 cup plain bread crumbs
3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Remove feathery top of fennel and any outer leaves of the bulb that look damaged and discard. Wash and slice bulb. Spread slices over the bottom of a microwave-safe baking dish about 8 by 10 inches.Cover with plastic wrap and microwave on high 5 minutes. Mix bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese together. Sprinkle evenly over fennel. Place under broiler when frittata has been removed. Broil 1 minute.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 140 calories, 29 calories from fat, 3.2 g total fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 0.8 g monounsaturated fat, 6 mg cholesterol, 303 mg sodium, 22.7 g carbohydrate, 6 g dietary fiber, 0.9 g sugars, 6.8 g protein
Exchanges: 1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 1 fat
From “Fast and Flavorful Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. To order this book call 1-800-232-6733 or order online at www.shopdiabetes.org
