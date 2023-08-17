FOOD-STREET-CORN-PUDDING-2-PG
Buy Now

This easy corn pudding is made with canned corn and corn muffin mix. (Gretchen McKay/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/TNS)

 Gretchen McKay

Summer is the best season because that's when we get to eat corn. The only problem is, it can be a long wait if you prefer those tender, golden ears from Western Pennsylvania's many cornfields because the harvest doesn't typically start until late July or early August — and Florida corn is a sorry substitute.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.