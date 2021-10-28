FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT
Halloween Ham and Beer Stew. [Linda Gassenheimer/TNS]

 Linda Gassenheimer

 When I see this season’s apples and sweet potatoes filling the supermarkets, I try to think of flavorful and easy ways to use them. I decided to make a fall stew that would also be perfect for Halloween week. Along with the apple and potatoes, I added some ham from the deli and tomatoes and simmered them in beer to heighten their flavors. It’s a quick and easy recipe that makes a haunting Halloween stew. The treat of this one-pot meal is that all of the ingredients are placed in a large pot and left to cook on their own.

