Food-MilkStreet-Pappardelle Basil

Pappardelle with Basil, Anchovy and Toasted Breadcrumbs. [MILK STREET VIA AP]

 Uncredited - honsx, Milk Street

Never to be outdone by their Italian neighbors, cooks in Provence have their own fragrant version of pesto. We first came across pistou in Marseille as a no-cook basil and garlic sauce stirred into a hearty bean soup. But variations abound, and yes, they also will mix it with pasta.

