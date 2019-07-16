Lawrence County restaurant ratings, from June 6, 2019 - July 12, 2019. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Lawrence County Health Department.
Hari Food Mart, 20915 AL Hwy 101, Town Creek, 88
Hibachi Sushi Buffet, 15379 AL-24, Moulton, 88
Shrewsberry Donut & Bakery, 12437 Al Hwy. 157, Moulton, 91
Young's, 7722 CR 460, Moulton, 91
157 Quik Stop, 2181 Co. rd. 150, Town Creek, 91
Dollar General #6214, 2336 AL Hwy. 20, Town Creek, 92
Wiggins Restaurant, 3435 AL Hwy. 157, Danville, 92
Two Sister's Country Store, 1011 Co.Rd. 50, Mt. Hope, 92
Wavaho, 3776 AL Hwy. 20, Town Creek, 92
Cowboys, 11327 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton, 93
Cheesy Melts, 2181 CR 150, Town Creek, 93
Dollar General #13273 (Lang Town), 20222 Hwy. 33, Moulton, 94
Henley's BBQ, 15908 Main St., Town Creek, 94
Wiggins Grocery, 3435 AL Highway 157, Danville, 95
Hardee's #1501461, 11838 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton, 95
Dixie Diamond Sports Inc DBA: Pon, 14484 B Court St., Moulton, 95
McDonalds #11905 (Johnson Conce), 11698 Hwy 157, Moulton, 95
Wal-Mart Supercenter #394 (Deli), 15445 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton, 95
Caddo Senior Center, 6233 Co. Rd. 214, Trinity, 96
Kids Kount Daycare, 23631 AL Hwy. 24, Trinity, 97
Party-Pit-Stop, 23375 CR 460, Trinity, 97
Good 2 Go Big Gutt Bar B Que, 12180 Jackson St., Courtland, 98
Wal-Mart Supercenter #394 (Retail F), 15445 AL hwy. 24, Moulton, 98
Subway 37479 (in Walmart), 15445 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton, 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.