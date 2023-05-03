Lawrence County restaurant ratings from March 1-31. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Lawrence County Health Department.
• Los Charros Mexican Restaurant, 14791 Court St., Moulton: 81
• Dollar General No. 13273 (Lang Town), 20222 Highway 33, Moulton: 86
• 5 Points Grocery, 7325 County Road 87, Moulton: 88
• La Plaza Bonita Inc., 15379 Alabama Highway 24, Moulton: 88
• Quick Stop Tobacco Outlet, 17121 Alabama Highway 20, Hillsboro: 89
• Hibachi Sushi Buffet, 15379 Alabama Highway 24, Moulton: 91
• A&K Brothers, 16960 Highway 20, Hillsboro: 91
• Angie's Café Connect, 16951 County Road 400, Hillsboro: 91
• Court Street Mini Mart Inc., 14496 Court St., Moulton: 92
• Caddo Cafeteria, 6091 County Road 434, Trinity: 92
• Wiggins Restaurant, 3435 Alabama Highway 157, Danville: 92
• Country Mart, 23469 County Road 460, Trinity: 93
• China Dragon, 15301 Court St., Moulton: 93
• Citgo Inc., 22855 Highway 24, Moulton: 93
• The Cajun Gator, 22855 Highway 24, Trinity: 93
• Bobby Rai's Sports Grill, 14400 Court St., Moulton: 93
• MZM Inc., 11312 Highway 33, Moulton: 93
• Hatton Gas for Less 23527 Alabama Highway 157, Town Creek: 93
• Guthrie's of Moulton, 11831 Alabama Highway 157, Moulton: 94
• On Thin Ice Commissary, 6500 County Road 217, Suite B, Hillsboro: 94
• Reed's Mini Mart, 6500 County Road 217, Hillsboro: 94
• Tommie Jane Youth & Development, 16904 Highway 20, Hillsboro: 94
• B&G Enterprise inc DBA: James Fue, 7722 County Road 460, Moulton: 94
• Tender Care Learning Center, 15375 Alabama Highway 24, Suite A, Moulton: 95
• The Pink Pig Commissary, 15375 Highway 24, Moulton: 95
• Langtown Quick Stop (Alia Inc.), 20331 Alabama Highway 33, Moulton: 95
• Jack's Family Restaurants, LP 11330 Alabama Highway 157, Moulton: 95
• Moulton Chevron, 13120 Market St., Moulton: 95
• Caddo Senior Center, 6233 County Road 214, Trinity: 96
• NeSmith Hamburgers, 14396 Court St., Moulton: 96
• Four Lane Nutrition, 15375 Highway 24, Ste. B, Moulton: 97
• Hatton Senior Center, 20888 Highway 101, Town Creek: 97
• Dollar General No. 22233, 65 County Road 72, Danville: 97
• Kids Kount Daycare, 23631 Alabama Highway 24, Trinity: 97
• Dollar General Store No. 15555, 15861 County Road 400, Hillsboro: 97
• Dot's Restaurant, 18152 Alabama Highway 20, Hillsboro: 97
• Dollar General Store No. 20284, 11180 Alabama Highway 33, Moulton: 97
• Kathy's Catfish, 6005 County Road 434, Trinity: 98
• Moulton Senior Site 14220 Court St., Moulton: 98
Lawrence County restaurant ratings from April 1-30. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Lawrence County Health Department.
• Western Sirloin Steakhouse Inc., 11383 Alabama Highway 157, Moulton: 90
• Sibley Food/Fuel, 13241 County Road 150, Courtland: 90
• Foodland No.124 (Market), 15342 Court St., Moulton: 91
• Quik Mart No.1, 2640 Alabama Highway 20, Town Creek: 92
• 5 Points Grocery, 7325 County Road 87, Moulton: 92
• 157 Quik Stop, 2181 County Road 150, Town Creek: 93
• Captain Dave's, 14541 Court St., Moulton: 93
• Small World Playschool, 12570 County Road 460, Moulton: 94
• John's Bar-B-Que Inc., 15165 Court St., Moulton: 95
• Shelton's Jiffy Mart, 16798 Market St., Moulton: 95
• Miss Pearl's LLC, 12150 Jackson St., Courtland: 95
• Hardee's No. 1501461, 11838 Alabama Highway 157, Moulton: 95
• Foodland No. 124 (Deli), 15342 Court St., Moulton: 96
• Subway Town Creek No. 23494, 2795 Alabama Highway 20, Town Creek: 96
• Mt. Hope Senior Nutrition Center, P. O. Box 38, 3142 County Road, Mount Hope: 96
• The Corner Store, 10245 County Road 87, Moulton: 96
• Shree Kavi Inc. DBA Highway Food, 11871 Highway 157, Moulton: 97
• Tennessee Valley Ice Houses LLC, 11655 Highway 157, Moulton: 97
• The Butterstick Bakery & Bistro, 148 Pickens Ave., Moulton: 97
• Mt. Hope School Lunchroom, 8455 County Road 23, Mount Hope: 99
