Lawrence County restaurant ratings from Nov. 15-23. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Lawrence County Health Department.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Trinity man dies after 3-vehicle wreck
- Plan for U-Haul self storage moves forward despite zoning issues
- Time for thanks: Decatur woman hopes to use her recovery to offer hope to others
- ULA wins legal battle with employees in vaccine mandate case
- Bart Suggs
- Sonya Collins
- City revenues could lead to increase in employees' holiday pay
- Tide fan's perfect attendance puts him in seat for Bama's 4OT win
- Line Street house has second fire in three days
- Data show Mississippi reading law working; Alabama's drives change, educators say
Images
Videos
Commented
- ADM site touted for rec center but Aquadome neighbors want council to look at other locations (6)
- Kyle’s amazing game vs. Ragland was the stuff of legends (4)
- Letter to the editor: Refusing COVID-19 vaccine is uncaring (3)
- Community leaders fear R.A. Hubbard students won't be treated fairly at other schools (3)
- Mayor to negotiate land deals for rec center, Decatur Commons (3)
- $7 million attorney fee in 3M settlement approved retroactively (3)
- Biden bill includes boost for union-made electric vehicles (2)
- Editorial: Was attorney fee an oral agreement or bonus? (2)
- Letter to the editor: We don't oppose numerous government mandates (2)
- 'Behind closed doors' — 2 councilmen worry new rec center site predetermined (2)
- City revenues could lead to increase in employees' holiday pay (2)
- BOOK REVIEW: Robert E. Lee's contradictory life examined (1)
- Alfred Lamon Moebes (1)
- Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in Kenosha shootings (1)
- Playoff loss ends the Meek era at Decatur Heritage (1)
- Alabama judge opposed to death penalty set for ethics trial (1)
- Cal Thomas: Trick spending bills are voodoo economics II (1)
- Michael Craig Jenkins (1)
- William Shelton (1)
- Universities should be arenas of debate (1)
- Plan for U-Haul self storage moves forward despite zoning issues (1)
- Orr bill targets social media companies over free speech (1)
- Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Woman charged with DUI, manslaughter after wreck kills Athens man (1)
- GOP paints Biden's choice for bank regulator as radical (1)
- State has to decide how to spend $1.6 billion in COVID relief funds (1)
- Anderson hired as mental health liaison for Decatur police (1)
- Kyle overcomes early miscues to lead DHCA over Marion County (1)
- Volunteer wants good homes for shelter animals (1)
- Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd (1)
- Third grade holdback law should be delayed (1)
- Robots hit the streets as demand for food delivery grows (1)
- Editorial: Biden bill would put Southern auto plants at disadvantage (1)
- New York Daily News: De Blasio gets the COVID vaccine mandate right (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.